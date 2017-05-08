Trump has opened the door to some unions, not others

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, flanked by then-Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross, left, and Harley Davidson President and CEO Matt Levatich, talks to media before a lunch meeting with Harley Davidson executives and union representatives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump says labor unions have an open door to his White House, but so far, he is holding it a little more ajar for some organizations than others. Trump has put out the welcome mat for the nationâs construction trades, with whom heâs had relationships during decades of building office towers and hotels. Also invited in have been auto, steel and coal workers who backed him during the 2016 election. But thereâs been no White House invitation for other unions representing the nationâs sprawling _ but shrinking _ pool of 14.6 million workers who collectively bargain with employers in the labor movement. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says labor unions have an open door to his White House, but so far, he's holding the door a little more ajar for some organizations than others.

Trump has put out the welcome mat for the nation's construction trades, with whom he's had relationships during decades of building office towers and hotels. Also invited in have been auto, steel and coal workers who backed him during the 2016 election.

But there's been no White House invitation for other unions representing the sprawling but shrinking pool of 14.6 million workers who collectively bargain with employers in the labor movement.