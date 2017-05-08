Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/8/2017 11:47 AM

Trump to announce federal court nominees

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By VIVIAN SALAMA
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration will name nearly a dozen federal judges as nominees for key posts Monday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that among the candidates are individuals previously named on President Donald Trump's list of 21 possible picks for Supreme Court justice.

The announcement comes less than a month after Trump's final pick for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed as justice to the nation's highest court.

While the court of appeals tends to have a lower public profile, its role in adjudicating many of the orders and laws put forth by this administration will be significant.

Federal courts have blocked Trump's proposed travel ban and his order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account