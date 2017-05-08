Trump to announce federal court nominees

hello

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration will name nearly a dozen federal judges as nominees for key posts Monday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that among the candidates are individuals previously named on President Donald Trump's list of 21 possible picks for Supreme Court justice.

The announcement comes less than a month after Trump's final pick for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed as justice to the nation's highest court.

While the court of appeals tends to have a lower public profile, its role in adjudicating many of the orders and laws put forth by this administration will be significant.

Federal courts have blocked Trump's proposed travel ban and his order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.