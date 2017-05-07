Breaking News Bar
 
Hamburg, Mainz remain in relegation danger after 0-0 draw

  • Hamburg's Bobby Wood, right, and Mainz's Danny Latza, left, challenge for the ball during a German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and FSV Mainz in Hamburg, northern Germany, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Mainz's Jhon Cordoba, left, performs a bicycle kick during he German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and FSV Mainz 05 in Hamburg, northern Germany, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- Hamburger SV and Mainz played out a scoreless draw Sunday, leaving both teams in danger of relegation with two rounds of the Bundesliga to go.

Hamburg's Christian Mathenia was the busiest of the two 'keepers in a scrappy game of few clear-cut chances. Mathenia produced a good save to deny Jhon Cordoba and then Yoshinori Muto from the rebound early on.

A long ball put Bobby Wood in a good position at the other end but Mainz captain Stefan Bell cleared for a corner.

Hamburg is the only founding member of the league never to have been relegated. It remained in the relegation playoff spot, while Mainz was immediately above Hamburg on goal difference. Augsburg and Wolfsburg are both two points clear, while last-placed Darmstadt has already been relegated.

Freiburg was hosting Schalke in the late game.

(This story has been corrected to show only Darmstadt so far relegated.)

