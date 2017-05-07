Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Email paints dismal picture of Holy Cross College finances

Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- An email mistakenly sent to the entire student body of northern Indiana's Holy Cross College paints a dismal picture of the school's finances and its future.

The email sent Friday was written by the school's vice president for student affairs, Kelly Jordan. Jordan says in that email that she may "spend the better part of the coming school year closing down the College."

The South Bend Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qPu7wK ) the email spread quickly among students, employees and alumni, raising fears about the college's future financial well-being.

Holy Cross is a Roman Catholic four-year liberal arts college with an enrollment of about 529 students on its South Bend campus.

The email's accidental release comes only weeks after the college's president, Brother John Paige, abruptly left that post.

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

