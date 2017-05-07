Chicago Crime Commission to meet Justice Department staff

CHICAGO -- An anti-crime group that first gained national attention by naming Chicago gangster Al Capone Public Enemy No. 1 will meet with Department of Justice officials about current high rates of city violence.

The Chicago Crime Commission says its members were scheduled to meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' staff on Monday in Washington. It wasn't immediately clear if Sessions himself would attend.

The Chicago Crime Commission was founded in 1919 just before Capone began his rise in organized crime during the Prohibition Era.

Among those attending will be the group's general counsel, Andrew Henning. A Crime Commission statement says Henning will discuss, among other things, the possibility of new federal legislation on gangs and guns. He also planned to broach the possibility of launching new citywide youth programs.