Blue Jays win 2 in row for 1st time this year, top Rays 3-1

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez pauses on the mound with catcher Russell Martin during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Russell Martin hit a go-ahead single during a three-run rally in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Sunday.

The Blue Jays started the day with a 7-17 record, the worst in the majors. A loss would've left them with the poorest winning percentage in March/April in team history.

Toronto then lost starter Aaron Sanchez, the AL ERA leader last year, after just one inning because of a split fingernail. He was activated off the 10-day disabled list before the game when a blister on his middle finger healed. While on the DL, Sanchez underwent a procedure to remove part of the troublesome fingernail.

Six Toronto relievers combined to limit the Rays to one run in eight innings. Ryan Tepera pitched a career-high 3 1/3 innings, Aaron Loup worked two innings, Dominic Leone and Smith each got two outs and J.P. Howell (1-1) got one out. Roberto Osuna finished for his third save.

The Blue Jays chased Chris Archer in the eighth and won it against Alex Colome (0-2).