Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 4/30/2017 7:00 AM

Pope to Venezuela: avoid more violence, respect human rights

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Pope Francis speaks on the occasion of an audience with members of the Catholic Action association, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday April 30, 2017.

    Pope Francis speaks on the occasion of an audience with members of the Catholic Action association, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday April 30, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis speaks on the occasion of an audience with members of the Catholic Action association, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday April 30, 2017.

    Pope Francis speaks on the occasion of an audience with members of the Catholic Action association, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday April 30, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis is driven through the crowd in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday April 30, 2017.

    Pope Francis is driven through the crowd in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday April 30, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has appealed to leaders of Venezuela's government and society to avoid any more violence as he cited the mounting number of dead, injured and prisoners.

Francis told faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square Sunday that, united in sorrow with the families of victims, he was making a heartfelt appeal to "the government and all the components of the Venezuelan society so that every further form of violence is avoided, human rights are respected and negotiated solutions are sought."

He said Venezuelans were worn out from the grave "humanitarian, social, political and economic crises" afflicting the country.

Francis prayed for "peace, reconciliation and democracy" for that "beloved" nation.

Venezuelans are demanding elections and the release of political prisoners. Nearly daily clashes have claimed at least 28 lives and hundreds injured.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account