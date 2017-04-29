Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 4/29/2017 7:00 AM

Trump to spend Day 100 in office talking tough on trade

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, MD., Friday, April 28, 2017. President Trump is returning from addressing the National Rifle Association convention in Atlanta.

    President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, MD., Friday, April 28, 2017. President Trump is returning from addressing the National Rifle Association convention in Atlanta.
    Associated Press

 
By JILL COLVIN and PAUL WISEMAN
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office by talking tough on trade.

The White House says the president will sign an executive order Saturday that will direct his Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to perform a comprehensive study of the nation's trade agreements. The aim is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

The venue for the signing of the executive order is a shovel factory in Pennsylvania's Cumberland County. In the evening, the president will appear at a rally in Harrisburg to cap the occasion of his first 100 days in office.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account