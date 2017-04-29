British heavyweight boxing star Joshua knocks out Klitschko

British boxer Anthony Joshua, left, and Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko take part in their weigh-in at Wembley Arena in London, Friday, April 28, 2017. They are due to fight for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World/IBO heavyweight titles on Saturday at Wembley stadium in London. Associated Press

British boxer Anthony Joshua, right on the ground as Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko is held back, during the fight for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles, at Wembley Stadium, in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

British boxer Anthony Joshua, right, fights Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Associated Press

British boxer Anthony Joshua, left, in action against Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles, at Wembley Stadium, in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

British boxer Anthony Joshua, left, knocks down Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko during their fight for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Associated Press

LONDON -- Anthony Joshua survived the first knockdown of his young career, coming back to drop Wladimir Klitschko twice before stopping him in the 11th round Saturday night to retain his heavyweight titles.

Before a boisterous crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium, Joshua and Klitschko traded huge punches and showed grit before Joshua finally found a way to finish the longtime former champion.

It was anybody's fight when Joshua landed a right uppercut early in the 11th round that spun Klitschko's head around. He was all over the Ukrainian and dropped him with a left hook, but Klitschko got up only to take even more punishment.

Joshua knocked Klitschko down again and was landing punches to his head on the ropes when referee David Fields moved in to stop the bout late in the 11th round.

Joshua defended his heavyweight titles, winning for the 19th time in as many fights in a bout that lived up to its billing as the best heavyweight fight in more than a decade.