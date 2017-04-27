'I cannot go back': South Sudan refugee clan begins new life

-
In this Monday, April 3, 2017 photo, Alfred Wani , 80, a South Sudanese refugee from Morobo, waits to be checked by doctors after arriving at the Imvepi Camp in Northern Uganda. Wani and 27 relatives crossed into Uganda to escape South Sudan's civil war. The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July has created Africa's largest refugee crisis.
Associated Press
-
In this Wednesday March 29, 2017 photo, South Sudanese refugees walk towards the Ugandan border at Busia. There were high hopes that South Sudan would have peace and stability after its independence from neighboring Sudan in 2011. But the country plunged into ethnic violence in December 2013 when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, started battling those loyal to Riek Machar, his former vice president who is a Nuer.
Associated Press
-
In this Wednesday March 29, 2017 photo, an unidentified man crosses into in Northern Uganda with his goats near Busia, South Sudan. The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa's largest refugee crisis.
Associated Press
-
In this Wednesday March 29, 2017 photo, Kassa Wani and her husband, Alfred, from South Sudan, wait to register with U.N. officials as they arrive at the Busia, South Sudan processing center. The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands and driven out more than 1.5 million people in the past three years, creating the worldâs largest refugee crisis.
Associated Press
-
In this Wednesday March 29, 2017 photo, Jenifer Juan, daughter of Alfred Wani, waits to board a minibus after being processed by U.N. officials in Busia, Uganda. Jenifer and the rest of the Wani clan were later transported to the Kuluba transit camp.
Associated Press
-
In this Wednesday March 29, 2017 photo, Ringo Gwiya, 80, a blind South Sudanese refugee, crosses the bridge over the Kaya River linking South Sudan to Uganda near Busia.
Associated Press
-
In this Wednesday March 29, 2017 photo, Jenifer Juan, daughter of Alfred Wani, sits next to Ringo Gwiya, center, in a minibus after being processed by U.N. officials in Busia, Uganda. They were later transported to the Kuluba transit camp.
Associated Press
-
In this Thursday March 30, 2017 photo, South Sudanese refugee Mary Kide and her son, Desem, stand in line with others, including Samson Tabani, left, to get a medical check up at the Kuluba transit camp. The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands and driven out more than 1.5 million people in the past three years, creating the worldâs largest refugee crisis.
Associated Press
-
In this Friday March 31, 2017 photo, Alfred Wani sits in a communal tent at the Kuluba, Uganda, transit camp, waiting for transport to Imvepi camp. Alfred is one of more than 800,000 South Sudanese who have fled to Uganda just since July. The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands and driven out more than 1.5 million people in the past three years, creating the worldâs largest refugee crisis.
Associated Press
-
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo, Alfred Wani holds a faded photograph of some of his sons. Wani, 80, fled South Sudan's civil war and crossed into Uganda with his bibles, a family photo album, his wife Kassa, three goats and 27 relatives.
Associated Press
-
In this Friday March 31, 2017 photo, Vickie, 4, holds a hair brush in her mouth she walks in the Kuluba, Uganda, transit camp. The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa's largest refugee crisis.
Associated Press
-
In this Friday March 31, 2017 photo, South Sudanese refugees board buses at the Kuluba transit camp in Uganda. Over 1000 refugees transit daily through Kuluba and are then transported to Imvepi for permanent settlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Friday March 31, 2017 photo, Daniel Kampa, 8, sits in a ray of light by his suitcase in a communal tent at the Kuluba, Uganda, transit camp, waiting for transport to the Imvepi camp.
Associated Press
-
In this Friday March 31, 2017 photo, South Sudanese refugees board buses at the Kuluba transit camp in Uganda. Over 1000 refugees transit daily through here and are then transported to Imvepi for permanent settlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Friday March 31, 2017 photo, Alfred Wani and his wife, Kassa, sit in a bus at the Kuluba transit camp. Over 1,000 refugees transit daily through Kuluba and are then transported to Imvepi for permanent settlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Thursday, April 6, 2017 photo, South Sudanese children carry water jugs down a road in the new Imvepi refugee settlement in northern Uganda. In the background are the communal tents for the processing center. Imvepi is growing at a rate of over 2,000 refugees each day.
Associated Press
-
In this Friday, March 31, 2017 photo, Alfred Wani greets an elderly South Sudanese woman as they wait for medical help at the Imvepi refugee settlement in northern Uganda.
Associated Press
-
In this Saturday, April 1, 2017 photo, Ide Djen, 29, a South Sudanese refugee from Kenienba, holds an empty bottle of water as she waits by water pumps in the Imvepi refugee settlement in northern Uganda.
Associated Press
-
In this Monday, April 3, 2017 photo, Alfred Wani lays on a bed in the clinic at the Imvepi refugee settlement in northern Uganda. Alfred fell ill during the night and had to have blood drawn.
Associated Press
-
In this Monday, April 3, 2017 photo, Stella, 10, comforts her grandmother, Kassa, whose husband, Alfred, is in the camp's clinic waiting for blood results at the Imvepi refugee settlement in northern Uganda. Alfred's illness postponed the family's scheduled resettlement by a day.
Associated Press
-
In this Saturday, April 1, 2017 photo, laundry dries on a tree in the new Imvepi refugee settlement in northern Uganda. Imvepi is growing at a rate of over 2,000 refugees each day.
Associated Press
-
In this Wednesday March 29, 2017 photo, laundry is set to dry on the perimeter fence surrounding the Imvepi refugee settlement processing center in northern Uganda. There were high hopes that South Sudan would have peace and stability after its independence from neighboring Sudan in 2011. But the country plunged into ethnic violence in December 2013 when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, started battling those loyal to Riek Machar, his former vice president who is a Nuer.
Associated Press
-
In this Monday, April 3, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, South Sudanese refugees gather under a tree from which names are announced for those allocated a land parcel from the Ugandan government.
Associated Press
-
In this Monday, April 3, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, South Sudanese refugees gather under a tree from which names are announced for those allocated a land parcel from the Ugandan government. The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands and driven out more than 1.5 million people in the past three years, creating the worldâs largest refugee crisis.
Associated Press
-
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Alfred Wani and his family wait to load their belongings in trucks to be taken to the plots of land they were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Alfred Wani and his family wait to load up their belongings in trucks to be taken to the plots of land they were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Alfred Wani and his family travel in trucks to the plots of land they were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Alfred Wani and his family travel in trucks to the plots of land they were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Alfred Wani disembarks from a truck that took him and family to the plots of land they were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Jenifer Juan points at children as her parents, Alfred and Kassa Wani rest on chairs after travelling by truck to the plots of land they were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement. Imvepi is growing at a rate of over 2,000 refugees each day.
Associated Press
-
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Michael Louwe and his second wife, Cellina Poni, scout the plots of land they were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement with his parents, Alfred and Kassa, and the rest of their clan.
Associated Press
-
In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Samson Wani grabs a flapping plastic cover during a rain storm on the plot of land he and family were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Samson Wani comforts his uncle, Michael Lowe, during a rain storm on the plot of land he and family were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Thursday, April 6, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Alfred Wani builds a temporary shelter that will be called home on the plot of land he and family were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement. Wani, a farmer, shares a few regrets: âIf I was young again, I would raise more cattle, and build a good house in concrete, and also pay for my kidsâ school. I didnât go to school and neither did my children.â
Associated Press
-
In this Thursday, April 6, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Alfred Wani sits with relatives in their just-built temporary shelter that will be called home on the plot of land he and his family were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Friday, April 7, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Tito walks on the plot of land he and family were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement.
Associated Press
-
In this Thursday, April 6, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Alfred Wani rests in the just built temporary shelter that will be called home on the plot of land he and family were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement. Wani, a farmer, shares a few regrets: âIf I was young again, I would raise more cattle, and build a good house in concrete, and also pay for my kidsâ school. I didnât go to school and neither did my children.â
Associated Press
-
In this Friday, April 7, 2017 photo in the Imvepi camp, Alfred Wani and his wife Kassa pose for a formal photo on the plot of land they were allocated by the Ugandan government for their resettlement. The couple does not hold out hope of returning home to South Sudan. âI saw the killing, I saw burning houses, I saw the dead with their throats slashed,â Alfred says. âI cannot go back and see it again.â
Associated Press