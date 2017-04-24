Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
posted: 4/24/2017 7:00 AM

IN Forecast

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;8;60%;16%;6

Auburn;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;SE;7;64%;22%;6

Bloomington;Partly sunny;76;58;SSE;6;62%;19%;7

Columbus;Partly sunny;78;58;SSE;7;59%;19%;7

Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;75;58;SSE;6;58%;20%;7

Elkhart;Periods of sun;72;58;SE;9;62%;28%;4

Evansville;Partly sunny;78;59;SSE;7;55%;18%;7

Fort Wayne;Some sun, pleasant;74;56;SE;8;64%;19%;6

Gary;Clouds and sun, warm;75;60;SSE;10;51%;30%;6

Goshen;Periods of sun;72;58;SE;9;65%;23%;4

Huntingburg;Partly sunny;77;57;SSE;6;67%;17%;6

Indianapolis;Partial sunshine;76;59;SSE;7;61%;20%;6

Knox;Clouds and sun;74;57;SSE;10;55%;30%;5

Kokomo;Partly sunny, warm;74;57;SSE;9;64%;20%;6

Lafayette;Partly sunny;75;57;SSE;8;65%;20%;6

Muncie;Partly sunny, warm;76;59;SSE;8;57%;15%;6

Peru;Warm with some sun;74;58;SE;9;67%;20%;6

Shelbyville;Partly sunny;78;59;SSE;8;57%;19%;7

South Bend;Clouds and sun;72;56;SE;11;63%;32%;4

Terre Haute;Partly sunny;76;58;SSE;9;59%;22%;7

Warsaw;Becoming cloudy;72;57;SE;7;64%;23%;4

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account