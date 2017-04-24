IN Forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;8;60%;16%;6
Auburn;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;SE;7;64%;22%;6
Bloomington;Partly sunny;76;58;SSE;6;62%;19%;7
Columbus;Partly sunny;78;58;SSE;7;59%;19%;7
Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;75;58;SSE;6;58%;20%;7
Elkhart;Periods of sun;72;58;SE;9;62%;28%;4
Evansville;Partly sunny;78;59;SSE;7;55%;18%;7
Fort Wayne;Some sun, pleasant;74;56;SE;8;64%;19%;6
Gary;Clouds and sun, warm;75;60;SSE;10;51%;30%;6
Goshen;Periods of sun;72;58;SE;9;65%;23%;4
Huntingburg;Partly sunny;77;57;SSE;6;67%;17%;6
Indianapolis;Partial sunshine;76;59;SSE;7;61%;20%;6
Knox;Clouds and sun;74;57;SSE;10;55%;30%;5
Kokomo;Partly sunny, warm;74;57;SSE;9;64%;20%;6
Lafayette;Partly sunny;75;57;SSE;8;65%;20%;6
Muncie;Partly sunny, warm;76;59;SSE;8;57%;15%;6
Peru;Warm with some sun;74;58;SE;9;67%;20%;6
Shelbyville;Partly sunny;78;59;SSE;8;57%;19%;7
South Bend;Clouds and sun;72;56;SE;11;63%;32%;4
Terre Haute;Partly sunny;76;58;SSE;9;59%;22%;7
Warsaw;Becoming cloudy;72;57;SE;7;64%;23%;4
