Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/24/2017 9:29 AM

Indianapolis Zoo executive named president of Buffalo Zoo

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Zoo has chosen an executive from the Indianapolis Zoo as its new leader.

Norah Fletchall will succeed Donna Fernandes as president and chief executive of the Buffalo Zoo next month.

Fletchall is chief operating officer and senior vice president at the larger Indianapolis Zoo. Her appointment was announced on Monday following a national search.

The outgoing Fernandes oversaw development of $50 million in new exhibits since arriving at the nation's third oldest zoo in 2000. The Buffalo Zoo has more than 1,000 animals and had a 30-year record high of 538,000 visits last year.

The Indianapolis Zoo in White River State Park has about double the animals and three times the space of the Buffalo Zoo.

Fletchall takes over May 22.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account