Indianapolis Zoo executive named president of Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Zoo has chosen an executive from the Indianapolis Zoo as its new leader.

Norah Fletchall will succeed Donna Fernandes as president and chief executive of the Buffalo Zoo next month.

Fletchall is chief operating officer and senior vice president at the larger Indianapolis Zoo. Her appointment was announced on Monday following a national search.

The outgoing Fernandes oversaw development of $50 million in new exhibits since arriving at the nation's third oldest zoo in 2000. The Buffalo Zoo has more than 1,000 animals and had a 30-year record high of 538,000 visits last year.

The Indianapolis Zoo in White River State Park has about double the animals and three times the space of the Buffalo Zoo.

Fletchall takes over May 22.