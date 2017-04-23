Sub scores twice as Montreal draw 3-3 with Philadelphia

Atlanta United forward Kenwyne Jones (9) goes over the top of Real Salt Lake defender Chris Wingert (16) as he goes for the ball in an MLS soccer match in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Portland Timbers' Darlington Nagbe, left, fights to get free before scoring a first-half goal during an MLS soccer game against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (Pete Christopher/The Oregonian via AP) Associated Press

FC Dallas defender Maynor Figueroa (31), bottom center, background, scores a goal against Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara (3) and Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia (29) in the second half of an MLS soccer match in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

Columbus Crew midfielder Will Trapp, left, and New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. Associated Press

Montreal Impact forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel (24) celebrates with Ballou Tabla (13), Ambroise Oyongo (2) and Ignacio Piatti after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union during the second half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Chester, Pa. The match ended in a 3-3 draw. Associated Press

CHESTER, Pennsylvania -- Substitute Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored twice, including his second three minutes from fulltime, as Montreal came from 3-0 behind to draw 3-3 with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Philadelphia seemed set to register its first win at home this season after scoring three times inside the first half, with Roland Alberg bagging a double, including a 39th minute penalty.

Ignacio Piatti pulled one back for Montreal just before the interval then Jackson-Hamel, who replaced Dominic Oduro in the 62nd minute, scored in the 69th minute then again in the 87th to earn his team a point after an unlikely comeback.

RED BULLS 2, CREW 0

HARRISON, New Jersey -- The New York Red Bulls scored twice in the first half to maintain their great record at home and beat Columbus to join the crew at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Alex Muyl, 21, opened the scoring after just 11 minutes with his second goal in as many matches. Then Daniel Royer calmly concerted from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after Bradley Wright-Phillips was taken down in the box.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten at home in 18 matches stretching back to last season.

DYNAMO 2, EARTHQUAKES 0

HOUSTON -- Erick Torres scored his MLS-leading seventh goal of the season as the Dynamo beat the Earthquakes.

Torres opened the scoring in the ninth minute, converting from the penalty spot after Fatai Alashe conceded a penalty against Alex Lima. Alberth Elis tapped in a corner kick by Eric Alexander in the 72nd. Elis, a 21-year old designated player, has three goals in seven career MLS games.

It was the third game in eight days for San Jose, which is winless in its last six after opening the season with back-to-back victories.

Houston is unbeaten with all four wins having come at home.

FC DALLAS 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0

FRISCO, Texas -- Maynor Figueroa scored his first goal of the season as FC Dallas defeated Sporting Kansas City to remain the only unbeaten team this season.

Dallas broke the stalemate in the 77th minute when Figuero evaded the defense to connect with Michael Barrios' cross and head the ball into the net.

With the win, Dallas moved to second place in the Western Conference standings behind Portland. Kansas City, which had been unbeaten this season heading into the match, is in fourth spot.

UNITED 3, REAL SALT LAKE 1

SANDY, Utah -- Brandon Vazquez scored his first MLS goal in the closing seconds of stoppage time to secure Atlanta United's win over Real Salt Lake.

It was the second road win for the expansion team - and their first against an established club. Atlanta's previous win was against Minnesota United, another expansion team.

The result also marked the first loss for Salt Lake coach Mike Petke, who replaced Jeff Cassar following the team's slow start.

Hector Villalba scored his fourth goal in the 9th minute and Yamil Asad his second in the 46th with Miguel AlmirÃ³n, the third member of Atlanta's young, dynamic attackers figuring in both goals.

Salt Lake was pressing hard for the equalizer after Albert Rusnak pulled one back in the 69th minute when 19-year old Vazquez secured the win for Atlanta moments after coming on in stoppage time.

TIMBERS 2, WHITECAPS 1

PORTLAND, Oregon -- Darlington Nagbe scored a spectacular goal early on before Darren Mattocks added his first of the season as the Timbers defeated the Whitecaps.

Nagbe's highlight reel strike came in the 18th minute when he beat three defenders then unleashed a blast from 20 yards out that beat Vancouver goalkeeper David Ousted and scraped the bottom of the crossbar.

Mattocks filling in for the suspended Fanendo Adi, doubled his team's lead five minutes before the halftime break.

Fredy Montero pulled one back when he failed to convert a penalty but reacted quickly to knock in the rebound.

The win kept Portland at the top of the Western Conference standings while Vancouver is seventh with just two wins this campaign.

REVOLUTION 2, D.C. UNITED 2

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (AP) -D.C. United gave up an own goal early in the second half to finish drawn with New England.

The Revolution went head after just five minutes when Kei Kamara crossed to Lee Nguyen, who headed the ball into the net.

D.C. United, which had scored just four goals from its opening seven matches this season, exploded with goals two minutes apart to snatch the lead.

Jared Jeffrey equalized in the 26th minute then Sebastien Le Toux put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute.

But New England got back on level terms early in the second half when a header from Antonio Mlinar Delamea deflected off D.C. United defender Sean Franklin and was ruled an own goal.