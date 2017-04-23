Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 4/23/2017 2:15 PM

Georgia cuts ties with football signee after arrest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Georgia coach Kirby Smart calls plays from the field during the NCAA college football team's G Day at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, April 22, 2017. (John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

    Georgia coach Kirby Smart calls plays from the field during the NCAA college football team's G Day at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, April 22, 2017. (John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia has dumped one of its football signees shortly after he was charged with assaulting the mother of their infant child.

Coach Kirby Smart announced Sunday that offensive lineman D'Antne Demery was released from his national letter of intent, ending his career with the Bulldogs before it began.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Demery was part of one of the nation's top recruiting class and was in Athens for the school's annual G-Day spring football game. He was introduced along with the other signees at halftime, just hours before his arrest.

Demery, who played at Brunswick High School, was charged with simple battery and criminal trespass-damaged property, which are misdemeanors. The Athens Banner Herald reports that the accuser has been dating Demery and was in town for Saturday's G-Day spring football game.

___

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account