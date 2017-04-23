Georgia cuts ties with football signee after arrest

hello

Georgia coach Kirby Smart calls plays from the field during the NCAA college football team's G Day at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, April 22, 2017. (John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia has dumped one of its football signees shortly after he was charged with assaulting the mother of their infant child.

Coach Kirby Smart announced Sunday that offensive lineman D'Antne Demery was released from his national letter of intent, ending his career with the Bulldogs before it began.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Demery was part of one of the nation's top recruiting class and was in Athens for the school's annual G-Day spring football game. He was introduced along with the other signees at halftime, just hours before his arrest.

Demery, who played at Brunswick High School, was charged with simple battery and criminal trespass-damaged property, which are misdemeanors. The Athens Banner Herald reports that the accuser has been dating Demery and was in town for Saturday's G-Day spring football game.

___

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org