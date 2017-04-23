Breaking News Bar
 
Cruz drives in 5 runs to help Mariners end skid

  • Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, right, celebrates with Taylor Motter (21) after hitting a three run home run off Oakland Athletics' Raul Alcantara in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter, right, is congratulated by third base coach Manny Acta (14) after hitting a grand slam off Oakland Athletics' Andrew Triggs in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Oakland Athletics' Andrew Triggs (60) speaks with pitching coach Curt Young, left, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
 
 

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs, Taylor Motter hit his first career grand slam and the Seattle Mariners routed the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Sunday.

Robinson Cano added two hits and Yovani Gallardo (1-2) pitched into the seventh for his first win with Seattle. The Mariners ended a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 11 road games.

Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a five-run third. He hit a three-run homer in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth.

