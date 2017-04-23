Cruz drives in 5 runs to help Mariners end skid

hello

Oakland Athletics' Andrew Triggs (60) speaks with pitching coach Curt Young, left, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter, right, is congratulated by third base coach Manny Acta (14) after hitting a grand slam off Oakland Athletics' Andrew Triggs in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, right, celebrates with Taylor Motter (21) after hitting a three run home run off Oakland Athletics' Raul Alcantara in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs, Taylor Motter hit his first career grand slam and the Seattle Mariners routed the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Sunday.

Robinson Cano added two hits and Yovani Gallardo (1-2) pitched into the seventh for his first win with Seattle. The Mariners ended a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 11 road games.

Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a five-run third. He hit a three-run homer in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth.