Indiana
posted: 4/23/2017 7:00 AM

IN Forecast

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Mostly sunny;71;51;ESE;10;41%;7%;7

Auburn;Mostly sunny;71;48;E;8;47%;6%;7

Bloomington;Mostly sunny;74;50;ESE;7;47%;8%;7

Columbus;Mostly sunny;75;51;ESE;8;45%;9%;7

Eagle Creek;Mostly sunny;74;51;ESE;7;40%;10%;7

Elkhart;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;ESE;8;47%;5%;7

Evansville;Mostly sunny;76;52;SE;7;44%;6%;7

Fort Wayne;Mostly sunny;72;49;E;9;48%;6%;7

Gary;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;SE;7;40%;8%;7

Goshen;Mostly sunny;71;49;ESE;8;49%;5%;7

Huntingburg;Mostly sunny;73;50;ESE;8;51%;7%;7

Indianapolis;Mostly sunny;73;52;ESE;8;43%;10%;7

Knox;Mostly sunny;71;48;ESE;8;44%;6%;7

Kokomo;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;ESE;9;50%;7%;7

Lafayette;Mostly sunny;72;49;SE;7;49%;6%;7

Muncie;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;E;9;40%;9%;7

Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;ESE;9;50%;6%;7

Shelbyville;Mostly sunny;74;52;ESE;9;45%;9%;7

South Bend;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;ESE;9;44%;6%;7

Terre Haute;Mostly sunny;74;50;ESE;7;43%;8%;7

Warsaw;Mostly sunny;72;49;ESE;8;46%;5%;7

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

