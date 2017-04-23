IN Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Mostly sunny;71;51;ESE;10;41%;7%;7
Auburn;Mostly sunny;71;48;E;8;47%;6%;7
Bloomington;Mostly sunny;74;50;ESE;7;47%;8%;7
Columbus;Mostly sunny;75;51;ESE;8;45%;9%;7
Eagle Creek;Mostly sunny;74;51;ESE;7;40%;10%;7
Elkhart;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;ESE;8;47%;5%;7
Evansville;Mostly sunny;76;52;SE;7;44%;6%;7
Fort Wayne;Mostly sunny;72;49;E;9;48%;6%;7
Gary;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;SE;7;40%;8%;7
Goshen;Mostly sunny;71;49;ESE;8;49%;5%;7
Huntingburg;Mostly sunny;73;50;ESE;8;51%;7%;7
Indianapolis;Mostly sunny;73;52;ESE;8;43%;10%;7
Knox;Mostly sunny;71;48;ESE;8;44%;6%;7
Kokomo;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;ESE;9;50%;7%;7
Lafayette;Mostly sunny;72;49;SE;7;49%;6%;7
Muncie;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;E;9;40%;9%;7
Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;ESE;9;50%;6%;7
Shelbyville;Mostly sunny;74;52;ESE;9;45%;9%;7
South Bend;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;ESE;9;44%;6%;7
Terre Haute;Mostly sunny;74;50;ESE;7;43%;8%;7
Warsaw;Mostly sunny;72;49;ESE;8;46%;5%;7
