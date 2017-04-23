Nearly 20,000 Elkhart County names cut from voting list

hello

ELKHART, Ind. -- Close to 20,000 names in Elkhart County have been removed from the voter registration catalog.

The Elkhart Truth reports (http://bit.ly/2oVRu8N ) Sunday that streamlining the state's voter registration rolls followed a set of mailings to establish a list of active and inactive voters.

Elkhart County's voter registration office manager Chad Clingerman says a majority of voter registrations marked inactive or canceled were due to unreported address changes.

State elections officials cleaned up the voter registration lists to comply with the national voter registration law.

Indiana Secretary of State's office said in a release that more than 480,000 inactive voter registrations have been purged from the state's voter rolls.

___

Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com