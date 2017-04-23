Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 4/23/2017 10:48 AM

Nearly 20,000 Elkhart County names cut from voting list

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ELKHART, Ind. -- Close to 20,000 names in Elkhart County have been removed from the voter registration catalog.

The Elkhart Truth reports (http://bit.ly/2oVRu8N ) Sunday that streamlining the state's voter registration rolls followed a set of mailings to establish a list of active and inactive voters.

Elkhart County's voter registration office manager Chad Clingerman says a majority of voter registrations marked inactive or canceled were due to unreported address changes.

State elections officials cleaned up the voter registration lists to comply with the national voter registration law.

Indiana Secretary of State's office said in a release that more than 480,000 inactive voter registrations have been purged from the state's voter rolls.

___

Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account