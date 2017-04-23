Breaking News Bar
 
Authorities say 5 dead in New York City fire

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- New York City officials say five people, including children, are dead and multiple people have been injured in a house fire.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. in the Queens Village neighborhood of Queens. The two-story single family home was engulfed by the four-alarm blaze. Television news footage showed flames chewing through the roof and roaring in upstairs rooms of the house as smoke poured from it.

Officials said five people have died. Witnesses heard loud booms before the blaze broke out. A neighbor told the New York Post that she saw a baby who was very badly burned being carried from the home.

