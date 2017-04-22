Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
posted: 4/22/2017 7:00 AM

Mihara 2nd in free skate as Japan wins World Team Trophy

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia performs during the Ladies free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia performs during the Ladies free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mai Mihara of Japan performs during the Ladies Free Skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Mai Mihara of Japan performs during the Ladies Free Skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • French pair Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres perform during their pairs free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    French pair Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres perform during their pairs free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Chinese pair Peng Cheng and Jin Yang perform during their pairs free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chinese pair Peng Cheng and Jin Yang perform during their pairs free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Russian pair Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform during their pairs free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Russian pair Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform during their pairs free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Ashley Wagner of the United states performs during the Ladies Free Skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Ashley Wagner of the United states performs during the Ladies Free Skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mai Mihara of Japan performs during the Ladies free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Mai Mihara of Japan performs during the Ladies free skating of World Team Trophy Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Japan figure Skating team members, front row from left, Sumire Suto, Mai Mihara, Wakaba Higuchi, Kana Muramoto rear row from left, Francis Boudreau-Audet, Yuzuru Hanyu, Shoma Uno, and Chris Reed pose with their gold medals for photographers during an award ceremony after winning the World Team Trophy in Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Japan figure Skating team members, front row from left, Sumire Suto, Mai Mihara, Wakaba Higuchi, Kana Muramoto rear row from left, Francis Boudreau-Audet, Yuzuru Hanyu, Shoma Uno, and Chris Reed pose with their gold medals for photographers during an award ceremony after winning the World Team Trophy in Figure Skating in Tokyo, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TOKYO -- Mai Mihara placed second in the women's free skate on Saturday to help Japan win the World Team Trophy.

The 17-year-old Mihara, the Four Continents champion, received 146.71 points and Wakaba Higuchi came third with 145.30, as Japan clinched the title with 109 points.

Russia finished second with 105 and the United States was third with 97.

Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva rewrote her world record in the women's free skate with 160.46 points. Her score combined with the short program of 241.31 was also a new world high.

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France won the pairs free skate with 146.87 points, beating Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia with 142.30. Peng Cheng and Jin Yang of China were third with 133.13.

Canada finished fourth with 87 points, followed by China (80) and France (62).

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account