Former Giro winner Scarponi dies after being hit by a van

FILE - In this July 22, 2015 file photo, Italy's Michele Scarponi leads before Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and compatriot Geraint Thomas, during the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 161 kilometers (100 miles) with start in Digne-les-Bains and finish in Pra Loup, France. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 21, 2014 file photo, Italy's Michele Scarponi takes a break in a team car as he waits for the rest of the Astana team with overall leader Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, to go for a training on the second rest day of the Tour de France cycling race in Lignan-sur-Orb, southern France. Scarponi died Saturday, April 22, 2017 after being hit by a van during training in Filottrano, central Italy. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 28, 2009 file photo Italy's Michele Scarponi reacts as he crosses the finish line of the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Sulmona to Benevento, Italy. Scarponi died Saturday, April 22, 2017 after being hit by a van during training in Filottrano, central Italy. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 29, 2011 file photo, from left, second placed Michele Scarponi of Italy, winner Alberto Contador of Spain and third placed Vincenzo Nibali of Italy hold their trophies on the podium of the 94th edition of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, in Milan, Italy. Scarponi was later awarded the 2011 Giro d'Italia victory when Alberto Contador was stripped of the title. Scarponi died Saturday, April 22, 2017 after being hit by a van during training in Filottrano, central Italy. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 24, 2014 file photo, Italy's Michele Scarponi smiles at the start of the 14th stage the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Aglie' to Oropa, Italy. Scarponi died Saturday, April 22, 2017 after being hit by a van during training in Filottrano, central Italy. Associated Press

ANCONA, Italy -- Michele Scarponi, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2011, died after being hit by a van while training on Saturday. He was 37.

Scarponi was training near his home of Filottrano, near Ancona, when he was hit by a van at a crossroad. He leaves behind a wife and twin sons.

According to initial reports the Astana cyclist died on the spot and was unable to be revived by emergency services which arrived promptly.

Team Astana called it "a tragedy too big to be written" in a statement.

"We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team," it added.

Scarponi was awarded the 2011 Giro trophy after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title because of doping.

He had been named as Astana's leader for the upcoming race, which starts in less than two weeks, after Fabio Aru pulled out with a knee injury.

Scarponi had returned home after finishing fourth in the Tour of the Alps on Friday in Trento. He won the first stage on Monday.

The Italian was one of the most liked riders on the circuit, with his sense of humor and jovial disposition.

"Yesterday he was racing. He came up to me. Michele was smiling, as ever," Italy team coach Davide Cassani wrote on Twitter. "He was happy for (Monday's) win. He was talking about the Giro. And now I'm here crying for him. Oh my God."