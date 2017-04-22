Woman who embezzled from Chicago museum gets prison

CHICAGO -- An ex-employee of Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History who authorities say stole nearly $1 million from the institution has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

The Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times report Caryn Benson was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang. He says the theft was a serious offense and abuse of the public trust.

Benson declined Chang's offer to make a statement.

Chang ordered Benson to reimburse the $906,000 authorities say she took over a six-year period. Benson pleaded guilty last year to embezzlement, but her lawyer says Benson stole less than half that amount.

Prosecutors say she used the money to buy expensive clothing, watches, handbags and luxury cars.

Benson worked at the museum from 2003 to 2014, when the thefts were discovered.