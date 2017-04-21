Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: VP Pence arrives in Australia, last stop in Asia

  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speedh during his visit at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Pence praised Indonesia's democracy and moderate form of Islam on Thursday alongside the president of the world's most populous Muslim nation, reinforcing his message with a visit to the region's largest mosque. (Mast Irham/Pool Photo via AP)

  • FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a tour during a four day visit in Mumbai, India. More than two months after President Donald Trump got into a spat with Turnbull, Vice President Mike Pence will be working to smooth over any lingering hard feelings with the longtime US ally. Pence will meet with the prime minister on Saturday as part of his trip to Asia.

SYDNEY -- The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Asia and Australia (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Sydney for a weekend visit that will include meetings with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and other top officials.

Pence landed in Australia on Friday night, his latest stop on a 10-day tour through Asia.

He's expected to meet with Turnbull, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, opposition leader Bill Shorten and others. Pence and his family are also scheduled to tour the Sydney Opera House and other landmarks.

The visit follows Pence's stops in South Korea, Japan and Indonesia for events focused on national security, trade and economic development.

