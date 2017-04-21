Indiana lawmakers face big list of bills at session's end

Rep. Vernon Smith, R-Gary, reads a bill at the Statehouse Friday, April 21, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana lawmakers entered the day on what is expected to be the last day of their session with a hefty list of bills that still must be approved. Associated Press

Rep. Terry Goodin, left, D-Austin, talks with Rep. Sheila Klinker, D-Lafayette, during the session at the Statehouse Friday, April 21, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Rep. Charlie Brown, left, D-Gary, talks with Rep. B. Patrick Bauer D-South Bend during the session at the Statehouse Friday, April 21, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana lawmakers entered the day on what is expected to be the last day of their session with a hefty list of bills that still must be approved. Associated Press

Speaker of the House Brian Bosma, left, R-Indianapolis, talks with House Minority Leader Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, during the session at the Statehouse Friday, April 21, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Speaker of the House Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, during the session at the Statehouse Friday, April 21, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana lawmakers entered the day on what is expected to be the last day of their session with a hefty list of bills that still must be approved. Associated Press

House Majority Leader Matt Lehman, R-Berne, looks at a bill during a session at the Statehouse Friday, April 21, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana lawmakers reached agreements on several key priorities as the hours of this year's legislative session ticked down Friday night.

Republicans who dominate the Statehouse have a $32.3 billion budget bill crafted and announced Thursday that they have a road's funding plan locked down that will hike fuel taxes by 10 cents a gallon while imposing new vehicle fees. But both measures still need to be approved by both chambers and were among a crush of key bills that had yet to be brought up for final votes.

A number of surprise provisions were included in the budget bill. A measure Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb had slipped into the budget bill authorizes his administration to purchase new lethal injection drugs while also preserving the anonymity of suppliers.

"Some of the drugs necessary to carry out an execution were either expired or approaching their expiration date," Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter said in a statement. "My staff has explored every option available to acquire the drugs ... but has not been successful."

Indiana last executed someone in December 2009, and the state has 14 inmates on death row.

Many distributors won't sell drugs that could be used in executions to states unless their anonymity is protected, officials said. The measure bars the release of information that could reveal the identity of a manufacturer or distributor of the drugs. That prohibition also applies to attorneys seeking the information in civil and criminal trials. Courts have upheld similar secrecy laws in a handful of states.

Other language included in the budget would prevent Bloomington from going through with a planned annexation. It's the second year in a row lawmakers have weighed in on matters affecting the liberal-leaning city. Last year, the Legislature banned cities from prohibiting the use of plastic shopping bags after Bloomington considered the issue.

"This action represents an outrageous intrusion into our local democracy and a long-standing area of municipal authority," Mayor John Hamilton said in a statement. "It is a direct affront to the idea of home rule - a concept about which this legislature often speaks highly, but when it comes to action conveniently turns into lip service."

The proposed budget includes some wins for Holcomb and would boost spending on the state's preschool program for poor children by $9 million. That's a victory for the new governor, especially after Senate budget writer, Sen. Luke Kenley, initially offered just a $3 million increase, with an additional $1 million for an online preschool program.

"This important legislation gives more children in more counties the chance to start their educational journey on the right foot," Holcomb said. He added: "It will be a joy to sign this bill into law."

The proposed budget also creates a new fund with $15 million that Holcomb can spend as he sees fit on economic development programs, including his efforts to lure new direct flight routes to the airport in Indianapolis. Holcomb also got $5 million to fund the efforts of his newly anointed drug czar Jim McClelland, who is tasked with finding federal funding and grants, as well as developing a strategy for combating the state's opioid crisis.

Other pending measures include a bill to close a legal loophole Ricker's convenience stores are using to sell cold beer. Lawmakers also have to take up a bill that sets parameters for an as-of-yet selected test that will replace the state's much-maligned ISTEP exam that students must take.

Late in the evening, a bill was sent to the governor that would overhaul Indiana's stringent vaping law, which created a monopoly and sparked an FBI investigation. Both chambers also gave final approval to a bill allowing epilepsy patients to use a marijuana-derived oil as medicine, as well as a measure permitting domestic violence victims to carry guns without a license so long as they have a restraining order.

The gun bill drew the ire of Democrats who say research shows a domestic violence victim's handgun could be used against them. Democratic Rep. Linda Lawson, a former police officer from Hammond, called the measure an "NRA bill" referring to the National Rifle Association, which pushed the measure.