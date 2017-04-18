Schwarber, Cubs rally past Brewers to snap 4-game skid

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw (21) celebrates his home run with Domingo Santana during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Jon Jay, center, scores on a wild pitch from Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jared Hughes, right, as Kris Bryant watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Miguel Montero, right, celebrates with Jason Heyward after they scored on Montego's two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Miguel Montero watches his two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson, also scoring Jason Heyward, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jared Hughes wipes his face after delivering a wild pitch, scoring Chicago Cubs' Jon Jay, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. hits a two-run pinch hit single off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson, scoring Javier Baez and Miguel Montero, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Jon Jay watches his RBI triple off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jared Hughes, scoring Albert Almora Jr., during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (12) greets Albert Almora Jr. at home after Almora Jr. scored on a triple by Jon Jay, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero each hit a two-run homer, Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay added run-scoring hits in a four-run sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five down in a 9-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Brewers slugger Eric Thames had two doubles and three hits but ended his franchise record-tying homer streak at five games.

Wade Davis got his third save and the bullpen retired 15 of its final 16 batters as the Cubs snapped a four-game skid.

The Brewers staked Jimmy Nelson to a 5-0 lead in the third, but the right-hander couldn't make it hold, allowing seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Reliever Jared Hughes (1-1) took the loss.

Brett Anderson pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs and eight hits. Justin Grimm (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win.

Thames set a Brewers record by getting a hit in his 12th straight start to begin the season. The former Korean star has an extra-base hit in eight consecutive games.

Travis Shaw went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for Milwaukee.

The Brewers led 3-0 after the first inning. Thames doubled with one out and Ryan Braun singled to put runners on the corners. Shaw followed with a run-scoring double, Domingo Santana drove in a run with a groundout and Manny Pina capped the rally with a run-scoring double.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the third inning when Shaw and Santana each drove in a run. Chicago made it 5-2 on Schwarber's blast in the bottom of the inning, but Milwaukee quickly got one back when Orlando Arcia led off the fourth with a homer.

In the sixth, Montero singled with one out and Javier Baez followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Almora, pinch hitting, drove in both with a single to left field to make it 7-6.

That chased Nelson, and then Jay greeted Hughes with a triple off the base of the wall in right-center to score Almora and tie it. After Schwarber grounded out with the infield in, Jay scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Hughes with Kris Bryant at the plate.

Bryant drove in an insurance run in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (strained right groin) allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Monday night. He threw 88 pitches (57 strikes) and appears ready to be activated from the 10-day DL. "When we get back home, we're gonna have to make a decision," manager Craig Counsell said. "He's ready to go. We just have to figure out the best way to deploy it."

Cubs: Anderson was hit in the lower left leg by a hard grounder in the first inning but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Tommy Milone (1-0, 7.36 ERA) makes his second start against Chicago this season in the series finale. He gave up four runs in four innings on April 8 and received a no-decision in an 11-6 loss.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 5.73 ERA) picked up the win against the Brewers on April 8.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLBbaseball