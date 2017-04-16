Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/16/2017 10:15 AM

Mayor: More Chicago buildings join energy efficiency program

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- City officials say 76 buildings representing over 50 million square feet of space are now a part of Chicago's energy efficiency program

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced this week that 14 new buildings have joined the Retrofit Chicago Energy Challenge for a total of 76. Officials say it's among the largest voluntary programs of its kind nationwide.

Emanuel says the increased participation sends a "clear signal" that Chicago is a leader in sustainability.

The program is a partnership between the city and environmental groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The newest participants include a house of worship and affordable housing properties run by the Chicago Housing Authority.

Through 2015, officials estimate participants saved 90 million kilowatt-hours per year, which represents 70,000 metric tons in avoided greenhouse gas emissions.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account