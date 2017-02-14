Breaking News Bar
 
Rays finalize $2M, 1-year deal with injured Nathan Eovaldi

Associated Press
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with injured pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

The 27-year-old right-hander is expected to miss the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery last August, when he was with the New York Yankees. The deal includes a $2 million club option for 2018 that includes the chance to earn performance bonuses.

Eovaldi was 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 21 starts and three relief appearances last season and is 38-46 with a 4.21 ERA over parts of six seasons with the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. His best season was 2015, when he was 14-3 with 4.20 ERA with New York.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-handed reliever Eddie Gamboa for assignment.

