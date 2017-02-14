Mam charged with possessing heroin at Kane County jail

A 26-year-old North Aurora man has been charged with smuggling three packets of heroin into the Kane County jail, according to court records and authorities.

Kelly E. Dunn Jr., of the 0-99 block of North Grace Street, was arrested Dec. 30 on a warrant for contempt of court, according to Kane County Sheriff Lt. Pat Gengler. On Jan. 3, jail guards found three packets of suspected heroin under Dunn's mattress during a routine check of his cell, according to Gengler and Kane County court records.

Gengler said the drugs had to be sent to the crime lab for testing, and Dunn was released from jail Jan. 11. A warrant was issued and Dunn was arrested Saturday in Aurora Township for a disturbance call, Gengler said.

Gengler ruled out the possibility the drugs could have been given to Dunn by a visitor. Gengler said Sheriff Donald Kramer is considering the use and purchase of a body scanner for incoming inmates.

"For visiting there is not nor has there been contact between a detainee and visitor they are done via video. The visitor does not even go to the cellblock they use a kiosk in the lobby area," Gengler wrote in an email. "For the past several months the sheriff and jail administrative staff have been exploring a full-body scanner for use in the jail. This would be something that is used at the time of booking and hopefully be less intrusive to the detainee during the intake process as well as helping to locate contraband that is hidden on the person."

Dunn has previous convictions for truancy, possession of marijuana and a 2012 felony burglary of a Batavia apartment for which he received 30 months' probation and was ordered to pay $1,164, according to court records. He also is accused of driving while license suspended and giving a Batavia police officer a fake name in October 2016, records show.

Dunn is held at the Kane County jail and is due in court Thursday.

If convicted on the heroin charge, he faces four to 15 years in prison, but probation also is an option. The misdemeanor charges of driving while license suspended and obstructing identification are misdemeanors that carry a top punishment of 364 days in jail.