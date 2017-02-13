Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/13/2017 8:31 AM

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder says he has throat cancer

Associated Press
MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder says he has throat cancer but that his coaching duties won't be affected.

The 77-year-old Snyder said Monday in a news release that his prognosis is "excellent" and that he expects to be on the field for the start of spring practice on March 29.

Snyder says he has been receiving outpatient treatment for about three weeks and is "getting along very well." Snyder also used the release to thank the people who have supported him. He says his family came to Kansas State "because of the people, we stayed because of the people and we came back because of you, the people." He added that, "Nothing has changed."

