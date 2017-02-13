Breaking News Bar
 
AP source: Royals, RHP Wood agree to $12M, 2-year deal

By DAVE SKRETTA
Associated Press
 
 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A person familiar with the deal says the Kansas City Royals and left-hander Travis Wood have agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Wood has spent the past five seasons with the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, where he posted a 2.95 ERA while working exclusively out of the bullpen last year. But he will be given an opportunity to earn a job in the Royals' starting rotation this spring.

Wood will be reunited with two other members of last year's Cubs championship team in Kansas City. Outfielder Jorge Soler arrived in a trade for closer Wade Davis and right-hander Jason Hammel agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

