Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 2/13/2017 8:41 AM

Man fatally shot at hotel during concert, police say

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Iowa authorities say an Illinois man has been fatally shot during a concert at a Davenport hotel.

Davenport police were sent to the Hotel Davenport and Conference Center around 12:50 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers found two wounded men, and both were taken to a hospital.

Police say one of them was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as 29-year-old Marques Cotton, of Peoria, Illinois. The other man was treated and released. His name hasn't been released.

No arrests have been reported.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account