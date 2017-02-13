Man fatally shot at hotel during concert, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Iowa authorities say an Illinois man has been fatally shot during a concert at a Davenport hotel.

Davenport police were sent to the Hotel Davenport and Conference Center around 12:50 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers found two wounded men, and both were taken to a hospital.

Police say one of them was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as 29-year-old Marques Cotton, of Peoria, Illinois. The other man was treated and released. His name hasn't been released.

No arrests have been reported.