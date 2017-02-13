Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/13/2017 11:27 AM

County school official seeking Democratic nod for governor

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. -- A southwest Illinois school official says he plans to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.

Robert Daiber is the Madison County regional superintendent of schools.

He says the state faces a real financial crisis, including the ongoing budget impasse, and the governor's "chief responsibility" is to submit a spending plan. He says his candidacy will focus on "compromising collaboration."

The 60-year-old was a public school teacher for nearly three decades, a Madison County Board member and Marine Township supervisor, among other positions.

He ran unsuccessfully for an Illinois House seat three times in 1990s.

Two Chicago area Democrats have announced intentions to run: Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar and Chris Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to seek a second term.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account