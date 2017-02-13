Palatine Park District recognizes volunteers

Fred Hall, Palatine Park District's former executive director, congratulates Honor Roll inductee Bob Bem for his service to Palatine Hills Golf Association on Feb. 4. Courtesy of Palatine Park District

Dick Quagliano, a freelance sports writer for the Daily Herald, speaks to Volunteer of the Year Luncheon attendees on Feb. 4. Courtesy of Palatine Park District

The Volunteers of the Year at the Palatine Park District's Volunteer of the Year Luncheon on Feb. 4. Courtesy of Palatine Park District

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Palatine Park District recognized 20 volunteers for their service to affiliate groups and associated organizations with the district.

Volunteers were chosen by each organization for their service during the 2016 calendar year and were recognized during a luncheon held at Cotillion Banquets, 360 S. Creekside Drive, in Palatine.

Dick Quagliano, freelance sports writer for the Daily Herald, was the guest speaker and shared his views on the importance of volunteerism.

The 20 individuals named Volunteer of the Year for 2014 are:

• Tom Lucas, Bike Palatine Club

• Frank Rebeka, Community Theatre

• Mike Pastore, Palatine Amateur Football Association

• Eric Langer, Palatine Baseball Association

• Jennifer Hurwitz, Palatine Celtic Soccer Club

• Chris Gattuso, Palatine Celtic Soccer Club

• Mary Pagones, Palatine Children's Chorus

• Chris, Ovcina, Palatine Dance

• Wendy Amato, Palatine Gymnastics Club

• Jim Jessogne, Palatine Hills Golf Association

• Tom Landek, Palatine Historical Society

• Margie Musary, Palatine Rugby Club

• Taryn Kobeski, Palatine Stables

• Jennifer Bolger, Palatine Tiger Sharks Swim Team

• Karen Ray, Palatine Township Senior Citizens Council

• Joanne Wojcik, Palatine Youth Baseball/Softball

• Teresa Kelly, Partners for Our Communities

• James Lang, Penguins Lacrosse

• Bob Bacon, Prairie Woods Audubon Society

• Pete Koeppen, Rolling Meadows Renegades Hockey

In addition to these volunteers, four individuals were named to the Volunteer of the Year Honor Roll. To be considered for the Honor Roll, a volunteer must have had a leadership position with significant years of service to an organization or organizations.

Honor Roll members must have demonstrated an outstanding contribution to their organization. Annually, the Volunteer of the Year/Honor Roll committee reviews all past and current volunteers and provides recommendations to the Palatine Park District Board of Commissioners for consideration.

The 2016 Honor Roll inductees are: Bob Bem with Palatine Hills Golf Association, Dr. Bruce Goldberg with Palatine Children's Chorus, Bruce Olsen with Palatine Baseball Association and Palatine Youth Baseball/Softball, and Joe Petykowski with Palatine Historical Society.

The Volunteer of the Year/Honor Roll committee includes Donelda Danz, Alissa DePue, Linda Fleming, Dennis Hanson, Jim Lennon, Carolyn Mangold, Gus Panos, Don Torgersen, and Keith Williams.

