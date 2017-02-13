Gardi & Haught adds real estate law practice

hello

SCHAUMBURG -- The Law Offices of Earl J Roloff of Hanover Park has merged with Gardi & Haught Ltd., the firms announced.

Earl J. Roloff has been practicing real estate law since 1979. He serves the Chicago metropolitan area with residential real estate transactions, traditional closings, title searches, purchase and sale agreements as well as property disputes. He also has specific knowledge in counseling clients with 1031 Starker exchanges.

The merger is expected to double Gardi & Haught, Ltd.'s already substantial real estate client base.

Roloff will move to Gardi & Haught's current office at 939 N. Plum Grove Road, Suite C, in Schaumburg.

"Both of our firms are big players in the real estate legal industry, and Earl's depth of experience and resources brings even more capability to our firm," said Hiten Gardi, partner at Gardi & Haught. "Working together, we plan to become Chicagoland's premier real estate law firm."

Founded in 2003, Gardi & Haught's real estate law practice concentrates in representing clients in residential and commercial closings and HUD closings, in addition to other areas of law such as criminal law, family law, divorce, estate planning, landlord tenant law, immigration, personal injury, workers' compensation and corporate law.