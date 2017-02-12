Lake County deputies save overdose victim

hello

Lake County sheriff's deputies used CPR and the anti-opiate naloxone on Saturday to save a 34-year-old woman experiencing a drug overdose, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the 38500 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park after a report of a 34 year-old woman not breathing.

Family members of the woman already had administered three doses of naloxone by the time deputies arrived. Sheriff's deputies administered another dose to no avail, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies then began CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. She began breathing on her own and was taken to a hospital, where she's expected to recover, officials said.

This is the fourth life saved from opioid overdose by Lake County sheriff's deputies this year, according to the sheriff's office.