Glenbard North's Gomez on target for three-peat

Three-peat.

That is what Glenbard North 138-pounder senior Austin Gomez will be vying for next weekend at the Class 3A state wrestling individual championships held at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

Gomez, a two-time state champion, rolled to first place honors at the Conant sectional in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet.

Gomez, 45-1 on the season, claimed the title by winning by technical fall 16-1 over Wheaton North's Riley Lomenick.

"I was very focused and wrestled with confidence," said Gomez, a four-time state qualifier. "I stayed on the attack. I want to keep with my training this week and feel confident I can win a third straight state championship. I know what to expect and don't feel any pressure."

Gomez was joined in the winners circle by Panther teammate Abe Assad who moved to 41-6 by decision Vince Lobano of Prospect 4-2 in the title match at 145.

Prospect senior 220-pounder Matt Wroblewski remained undefeated at 34-0, defeating Ramin Abraham of Evanston in the title match by technical fall 16-0.

Wroblewski's teammate, 182-pounder Alex Koczwara (37-4), took home the championship, outlasting Tariq Thurman of Oak Park-River Forest 7-2 in double overtime.

'I really wasn't tired," said Koczwara. "The adrenaline took over. I wrestled with technique and heart in overtime. I am confident I will be on the podium getting a trophy next weekend."

Another stellar performance was turned in by Wheaton North senior 160-pounder Devin Donovan (43-2). Donovan pinned Brian Holloway of OPRF in a rapid fire time of 1:27 to take top honors.

"I started aggressive with a take down and a cross face and took control of the match early," said Donovan. "I am wrestling the best I have all season and look forward to wrestle well enough to win a state title next weekend."

Glenbard West 120-pound senior Charles Faber upped his impressive record to 44-1 with a hard-fought 3-2 decision over Eddie Bolivar of OPRF.

"I have worked very hard and I want to reach the top of the mountain next weekend and win a state championship," said Faber, who finished fifth a year ago. "I was focused this weekend and want to improve on a few things in the room this week and be ready for next weekend."

West Chicago senior 195-pounder Trey Lally (33-2) made quick work of Nolan Warner of Schaumburg in the title match, pinning the Saxon senior in 1:08.

"I had a plan to get a quick pin and it worked," said Faber, "I used my upper body weight perfectly. I feel I am improving every match and feel good about next weekend."

Rolling Meadows junior 152-pounder Mike Wolmendorf (27-3) blanked Anthony Marre of Glenbard North in the title match 8-0.

"I really felt well warming up," said Wolmendorf. "I got my feet in good position and felt I had control of the match."

St. Charles East senior 106-pounder Joe Ruffino (40-2) dropped only his second match of the season, losing to Nico Bolivar from OPRF 6-2 in the title match.

Third-place finishers for the Saints were Ben Anderson (113) and Justin Benjamin (120).

Anderson, a sophomore and a state qualifier a year ago, defeated Bobby Tornabene of South Elgin by technical fall 22-7 in the third-place match.

'I had to brush off the loss from earlier in the day," said Anderson. "I was aggressive but played it safe. I can learn from experience last season and wrestle better next weekend."

Senior 185-pounder Cody Glidewell also qualified for the state for the Saints with a fourth-place finish.

The lone St. Charles North state qualifier is 132-pounder Kolbe O'Brien (40-4) who was third.

Host Conant received a second-place effort from Alex Guiliano (113) and third-place finishes came from Eric Hominac (170) and Lee Fuller (182).

Hominac, a senior making his first trip to the state meet, pinned Jake Bellizzi of Maine South in the third place match in 1:14.

"Being a senior I knew this was my last chance to qualify for state," said Hominac. "I was really nervous but I am very happy things worked out."

Rounding out the Cougar contingent heading to Champaign are fourth-place finishers Tyler Futris (126), Nicky Amato (132), Dan Wozniak (152) and Cormac Kane (160).

Other local second place finishers include the Wheaton North duo of Jaime Suarez (126) and Frankie Indelli (132).

Garnering third place accolades were Catron Frazier (106, Glenbard West) and Jackson Kohlberg (Rolling Meadows, 126) along with the Wheaton North trio of Duncan Nelson (145), Bo Neidballa (195) and Nick Yanan (285).

Qualifying as fourth-place finishers were Luke Badger (Lake Park, 106), Matt Laygo (Lake Park, 120), Liam Collins (Rolling Meadows, 138), Austin Hoffmann (York, 145), Quintin Terry (Glenbard North, 220) and Jose Ramos (Prospect, 285).