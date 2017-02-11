Weekend picks: Pop divas En Vogue bring harmonies to NCC

Their Lovin'

Get ready to hear great harmonized hit songs such as "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)," "Hold On" and more when En Vogue performs at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $75-$85. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Start your engines

See the latest models, styles and car trends at the 109th edition of the Chicago Auto Show starting this weekend at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $13; $7 seniors and kids. (630) 495-2282 or chicagoautoshow.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, through Sunday, Feb. 19, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20

North Shore Home & Garden Show

Get a peek at some of the latest home-improvement products and services in a 25,000 square-foot exhibit at the North Shore Home and Garden Show at the Westin Chicago North Shore Hotel & Conference Center, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Visitors can meet with local and national experts and attend free seminars to discuss their home-improvement questions. See free cooking demonstrations, sample wine and tea at various tastings, see the newest technology for concert quality player pianos and more. Admission and parking are free. Visit homeshownorthshore.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12

The Orchid Show returns to the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe starting Saturday, Feb. 11. - Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

The rare Phalaenopsis 'V3' orchid is just one of the blooms to feast your eyes on at The Orchid Show, which returns for a six-week run this weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe. $12; $10 seniors and kids plus $25-$30 parking per vehicle. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org/orchid. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, through Sunday, March 26

Taffy Pulling Party

Learn how to turn molasses into taffy at the Taffy Pulling Party at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Participants can help measure and mix ingredients in the farmhouse's kitchen. Then they can stretch and pull the taffy, and wrap some up to take home. Tour the 1890s farmhouse and farm, and see farm animals. For ages 6 and older (those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult). $5. Register at (630) 933-7200 or dupageforest.org. Program runs at 10 a.m., 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

The rescheduled Norge Ski Jump festivities take off this weekend in Fox River Grove. - Daily Herald File Photo

Pray for snow -- real or man-made -- to help out the rescheduled Norge Ski Club's 112th International Winter Tournament 2017 this weekend at the Norge Ski Club, 100 Ski Hill Road, Fox River Grove. $15. (847) 639-9718 or norgeskiclub.com. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12

Chinese spectacle

The touring Chinese cultural spectacle Shen Yun returns to the Chicago area at Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. There are also March dates scheduled for the Rosemont Theatre. $70-$200. (888) 997-4697 or shenyun.com/chicago. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13

New Colony Six at Nellie's

Ever since a reunion tour in 1988, New Colony Six, one of Chicago's original garage bands, has made regular stops in the suburbs to play their late '60s and early '70s hits. Catch the current lineup this weekend when they take the stage at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20; $100 for four VIP mezzanine seats. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Three-time Grammy Award nominee Ricky Dillard and New G will headline College of Lake County's Salute to Gospel Music at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. -

Ricky Dillard & New G are the featured musical acts for the College of Lake County's 33rd Salute to Gospel on Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $26-$33. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Tammy Pescatelli headlines at The Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg.

If you love comedian Tammy Pescatelli from her Netflix standup special "Finding the Funny," then don't miss her in person when she returns to the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Deadly obsession

Bizet's passionate tragedy "Carmen" returns to the repertory in a new-to-Chicago production by Tony Award-winning director Rob Ashford starting Saturday at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Sung in French with projected English translations. $20-$349. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Respighi hit

Batavia organist Jonathan Rudy is the guest soloist for the Elgin Symphony Orchestra concert "Romance at the Fountains of Rome" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Hollywood progeny

Chris Lemmon shares stories of his famous Academy Award-winning father, Jack Lemmon, in the touring show "Twist of Lemmon" on Saturday at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $40; $38 seniors and students. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Stroll under the stars

Take a self-guided Romantic Night Hike on lantern-lit paths in Fullersburg Woods Forest Preserve, 3609 Spring Road, Oak Brook. At the end of the hike, sit by a fire and have hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Hike is for ages 18 and older. $7.50. If it's snowy, participants can bring their own snowshoes, or rent some on site for $8. Register at (630) 850-8110 or dupageforest.org. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Micky Dolenz brings The Monkees' fun and catchy hits to St. Charles' Arcada Theatre Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Monkees, the TV-created rock sensation from the '60s, isn't around anymore. But Micky Dolenz, viewed by many as the distinctive voice behind the Monkees' fun and catchy sound, is still touring, pleasing longtime fans with the band's greatest hits, including "Last Train to Clarksville" and "I'm a Believer." See him when he plays St. Charles' Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Cycle-Rama

Time is running out to catch the returning Progressive International Chicago Motorcycle Show. See the latest motorcycles, gear and more today at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $18; no admission charge for kids age 11 and under. (847) 692-2220 or motorcycleshows.com/chicago. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

A beautiful day

Kids who love the PBS-TV series "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," an animated spinoff of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," will be excited to see the touring live stage version today at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$42.75. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Russian classics

Pianist Steven Lin is the guest soloist with the DuPage Symphony Orchestra and its "Russian Majesty" concert featuring works by Rimsky-Korsakov, Prokofiev and Glinka today at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $33-$38. (630) 637-7469 or dupagesymphony.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Golden age of radio

The Those Were the Days Radio Players of Lake County performs radio show scripts from the 1930s to the 1950s, a time known as the golden age of radio, at the Grayslake Public Library, 100 Library Lane, Grayslake. Shows are accompanied by live music and sound effects. Free. (847) 223-5313 or grayslake.info. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Second Sunday concert

Award-winning vocalist Maureen Christine and jazz saxophonist Michael Bazan perform "Come-On-A-My-House," featuring sophisticated songs of the 1950s, in a McHenry County College Second Sunday concert. Grammy nominee Don Stille will accompany on the piano and accordion. Experience it in the Luecht Conference Center, 8900 U.S. Hwy. 14, Crystal Lake. Free. Refreshments will be served following the performance. (815) 479-7814 or mchenry.edu/artevents. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Organ Fest

The First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights hosts the 32nd Annual Organ Fest where local organists will perform on the church's 52-rank Schantz pipe organ, which was installed in 1972. Hear selections from the "Star Wars" films, along with variations on "The Star Spangled Banner," a sonata based on "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and more. The church is at 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 255-5900 or fpcah.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Laura as Laura

In celebration of the 150th birthday of Laura Ingalls Wilder, actress and historian Laura Keyes portrays the "Little House on the Prairie" author in the History Speaks program "Laura Ingalls Wilder: The Real Story." Learn about Wilder's life, including background on her family and her teaching career, and what inspired her writings. It's in the Century Memorial Chapel at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. $10 adults; $9 kids 4-12 and students; $7-$8 settlement members. (630) 420-6010 or napersettlement.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Concert highlights

Teo Milea with "My Piano Stories in Chicago" concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Hinsdale Seventh-day Adventist Church, 201 N. Oak St., Hinsdale. Toronto-based classical crossover pianist and composer performs. Free admission; a freewill offering to be collected. teomilea.com.

"Elvis Lives": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. An Elvis Presley tribute artist show, featuring tribute artists Bill Cherry, Dean Z and Jay Dupuis. $39-$179. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Gazebo Effect, Splor, Big City Burn, Mikey to the P, The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Livewire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $9.99-$15. (773) 756-5363 or etix.com.

Beggars Banquet: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Frankie's Blue Room, 16 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Rock; tribute to the Rolling Stones. $7. frankiesblueroom.net.

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock, pop. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Twenty Over: 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Lamplighters, 60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine. $3. (847) 991-2420 or lamplighters.com.

Afterlife with Kings of Class, Nikho, Bentley Dean, Gio Sandz, Shaykenn, Sean Strange, Boyce, Adrian Sanchez: 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $5; free before midnight. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

The Five Irish Tenors with "Salute to Ireland" concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. This concert is part of the group's first North American tour. Irish tunes, opera arias and more. $49-$69. A free MAC Chat precedes the concert at 1 p.m. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

Chicago Philharmonic's "Daring Duos": 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Classical and more. $25-$75. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

Vocalist Maureen Christine and jazz saxophonist Michael Bazan with "Come-On-A-My-House" concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Luecht Conference Center at McHenry County College, 8900 U.S. Hwy. 14, Crystal Lake. Program features sophisticated songs of the 1950s, and is part of the McHenry County College's Second Sunday series. Grammy nominee Don Stille will accompany on the piano and accordion. Free. Refreshments will be served following the performance. (815) 479-7814 or mchenry.edu/artevents.

Downers Grove Choral Society with "For Love of Song" concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Downers Grove First United Methodist Church, 1032 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Ballads and other songs of love. The Downers Grove Choral Society will be joined by the Ragazze of Spirito! Singers. Preconcert discussion at 3:15 p.m. $10-$22. dgcs.org.

You, Me & Everyone We Know, The Orphan The Poet, City Mouth, Highwire, Cup Check: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Reggies, 2109 S. State St., Chicago. $12-$15. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.