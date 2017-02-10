Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
Darrell Road project public meeting on Feb. 23

Daily Herald report

The Lake County Division of Transportation will host a public information meeting about the Darrell Road Phase I Engineering Study, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Island Lake Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave.

The study is examining possible improvements of Darrell Road, from Case Road to Fisher Road, through Island Lake and Wauconda Township.

Project representatives will be on hand to present project alternatives, discuss the evaluation criteria, provide preliminary cost estimates and gather public input. The meeting will be conducted in an informal, open house format.

