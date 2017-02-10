5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

A ski jump competition in Fox River Grove, a musical about a murderous barber in Aurora and an Elvis tribute concert in Rosemont are among the weekend's diverse suburban offerings. Here are five ideas. For more, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Sondheim's 'Sweeney Todd' at the Paramount

Take in Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed "Sweeney Todd," a musical about a barber seeking revenge against the corrupt judge who sent him to prison and destroyed his family. It's at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $44-$59. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.org. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

'Mamma Mia!' at Marriott Theatre

Revisit the hits of the 1970s pop group ABBA as Marriott Theatre revives the audience favorite "Mamma Mia!" It revolves around a single mom and her daughter, who invites three men who might be her dad to her upcoming wedding. See it at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $50-$60; dinner-theater options available. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

Norge Ski Club's International Winter Tournament

Pray for snow -- real or man-made -- to help out the rescheduled Norge Ski Club's 112th International Winter Tournament this weekend at the Norge Ski Club, 100 Ski Hill Road, Fox River Grove. $15. (847) 639-9718 or norgeskiclub.com. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12.

'Elvis Lives' at Rosemont Theatre

Celebrate the King with an Elvis Presley tribute show, featuring Bill Cherry, Dean Z and Jay Dupuis, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $39-$179. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Five Irish Tenors at COD

Listen to Irish tunes, opera arias and more when the Five Irish Tenors brings the "Salute to Ireland" concert to the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49-$69. A free MAC Chat precedes the concert at 1 p.m. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.