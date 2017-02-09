Postponed Illinois ski jump competition back on this weekend

hello

FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. -- Organizers of a ski jumping competition in northern Illinois say the event is back on after it was postponed last month due to warm weather.

Officials say that as of Wednesday, Norge Ski Club's Ski Jumping Championship in Fox River Grove is scheduled for this coming weekend. The event had never been postponed for more than a century. Norge spokesman Charlie Sedivec says if the weather doesn't cooperate this weekend when the tournament is to begin it will be canceled, not postponed again.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2k7E2xZ ) crew members have been filling the hill with snow using snowmaking equipment.

Sedivec says National Weather Service forecasts of weekend temperatures in the 40s could work in the event's favor.

This weekend is to be the championship's 112th competition.

___

Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com