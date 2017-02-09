Five men charged in sex sting at Arlington Heights motel

Arlington Heights police arrested and charged five would-be sex buyers this week at a local motel as part of a nationwide law enforcement sting.

The police department was one of 30 agencies in 15 states that participated in the National Johns Suppression Initiative campaign, which led to arrests of 723 would-be sex buyers and 29 sex traffickers.

Arlington Heights police ran a sting at a motel in the area of Arlington Heights and Algonquin roads that resulted in the arrest of five suspects charged with solicitation of a sexual act. Police identified them as: Saharat R. Blaine, 38, of the 400 block of Streamwood Blvd. in Streamwood; Wilmer Rodriguez, 43, of the 500 block of Enterprise Drive in Mount Prospect; Alan Karamovic, 43, of the 8200 block of Elmwood Avenue in Skokie; Juan Barbosa-Gomez, 24, of the 28600 block of Arcadia Road in Lake Bluff; and Yassir Guezzar, 39, of the 5500 block of Madison Street in Hinsdale.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office arrested another 101 would-be sex buyers, while the Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested two.

The nationwide crackdown ran from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5, and was launched by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart in 2011.