updated: 2/8/2017 9:40 AM

Big 12 to withhold 25 percent of revenue share from Baylor

By RALPH D. RUSSO
Associated Press
 
 

The Big 12 says it will withhold 25 percent of Baylor's share of conference revenue until an outside review of the athletic department determines whether the school is in compliance with conference regulations and Title IX guidelines following its sexual assault scandal that has rocked the school.

The sanctions against Baylor are the first by the Big 12 since the school and athletic department were hit by allegations of mishandling assault cases.

Baylor fired coach Art Briles last year and parted ways with university President Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw after an investigation by a law form found allegations of sexual assault brought to the school were not dealt with appropriately.

The Big 12 paid out about $30 million to each conference member last year.

