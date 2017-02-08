Scouting Fox Valley area sectionals

St. Charles North's Kolbe O'Brien attempts to pin St. Charles East's Louis Gordon in their 132-pound match at the West Chicago regional last weekend. Both will compete at the Conant sectional this weekend. Sean King for the Daily Herald

Class 3A at BarringtonWhen: Friday, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. (finals 1:30 p.m.)

Overview: What a couple of wonderful weeks for Huntley wrestling. After coming off its first Fox Valley Conference title in program history, the Red Raiders enjoyed another first -- a regional championship last weekend on the mats of conference rival Jacobs. The Red Raiders found a way to neutralize the big boppers from Hononegah with five individual champions to outscore the Indians 211-191 to carry off the big trophy.

"It's been quite an adventure of late, and if we wrestle the way I know that we can, we'll be able to stay with just about anyone this weekend at Barrington," said Huntley coach BJ Bertelsman.

"Huntley ran away from all of us at regionals -- they are a good team, and executed very well to win it all," said a gracious Jacobs coach Gary Conrad.

From the FVC, both Chase Raap (Dundee-Crown) and Vinny Fontanetta (CL South) look to stay with everyone in their respective weight divisions, and each agree how fortunate they have been to have the luxury of having the perfect mentors in the room before leaving for the Big Ten.

Raap (182) and Fontanetta (195) saw up close and personal at what length both Eric Barone (Illinois) and Christian Brunner (Purdue) would go in order to win state titles, and how their unmatched work ethic would lead to gold.

"Even though (Barone) wrestled at 145, you wouldn't believe how much he impressed me with his relentless training schedule, and how much I learned from just watching him continually work on his footwork, movement and shot taking. He never stopped, and it's stayed with me to this very day," said Fontanetta, who was 23-13 last season, and a dazzling 36-5 this year.

"I've surprised myself a little bit with how my season has gone, but I trained very hard during the offseason, got myself stronger and more fit, and like Barone, worked on my footwork, speed and shots, and that's the biggest reason for my turnaround."

Just before Raap would take the mat and defeat Jake Leske (McHenry) in his regional final, the Chargers' senior admitted his former teammate (Brunner) would have had him working on his opponents strength's and weaknesses.

"Yep, Christian never, ever stopped -- he was amazing to watch sometimes, and having him in the room each day (last year) was the best thing I could have ever asked for."

Rapp (38-7), who lost his state qualifying bout here last year, will have his hands full this weekend with the likes of No. 3 and No. 4, D.J. Penick (Highland Park, 32-0) Jordan Shahrikian (Hononegah, 28-3).

Fontanetta, a three-sport man at CLS, is looking at the undefeated, and No. 4 rated Andrew Demos (Warren, 37-0) square in the eye should he pass his first two tests to advance into his semifinal.

Weight Watching

106 -- Sammy Spencer (Huntley, 36-9), Justin Peters (Jacobs, 23-13), Peyton Timmons, Crystal Lake South, 27-18), Kai Conway (Barrington, 30-7), Dane Durlacher (Mundelein, 35-4), Alex Mitchell (Libertyville, 12-0), Matt Templeton (Deerfield, 32-9): The freshman Spencer has held his own quite nicely this season, but he'll have to do so one more time in order to get downstate. Both Spencer, and his FVC rival (Timmons) will have to contend with plenty of experience from the senior (Mitchell) and junior Durlacher each bring, which is rare for this weight class. Conway, Durlacher and Templeton each are on Spencer's side of the bracket.

113 -- Jake Harrier (Jacobs, 34-6), Jimmy Pellegrini (Huntley, 22-19), Reece Durlacher (Mundelein, 35-6), Tommy Frezza (Stevenson, 33-3), Tucker Priola (Barrington, 20-16), Manny Ramirez (Wheeling, 39-4), Giovanni Cassioppi (Hononegah, 31-11), Moises Rivera (Waukegan, 22-2): Like most of the lower weights at this sectional venue, area qualifiers find themselves surrounded by plenty of talent on their side of the bracket, as compared to the other half. Harrier, the highest rated thirteen-pounder here (No. 9) has a 3-1 victory over Durlacher, and losses to both Frezza and Ramirez among the six he's conceded. "Jake has been wrestling great, and will have a tough opener, after that, he should have a good shot," says Conrad.

120 -- Josh Stenger (Huntley, 35-6), Beau Harrier (Jacobs, 30-11), Adam Pinter (Cary-Grove), Brian Madrigal (Wheeling, 33-11), Lucas Busse (McHenry, 34-1), Fabian Lopez (DeKalb, 37-5), Kyle Clough (Deerfield, 38-6), Drew Onufer (Libertyville, 27-11): There's no tough out here, witnessed by the Lopez victory over the Stenger last weekend in the regional final at Jacobs where the freshman showed why he belongs in the conversation for a state medal in Champaign. Stenger, No. 4 in the state before last weekend, is a two-time state qualifier, and 2016 state medalist, but the senior now finds himself likely facing Harrier, then Clough, both of whom would like nothing more than the chance to avenge 2-point defeats at the hands of the Red Raiders' senior. "Beau has a tough road here, but losing close matches to Stenger before might be a nice advantage for him" said Conrad. Busse had prior victories over Stenger, Harrier and Onufer, and looked terrific on his way to a regional title at Grant last weekend.

145 -- David Dudych (Jacobs, 29-8), Markus Hartman (Barrington, 37-1) Grant Zamin (Warren, 34-3), Eric Carter (Stevenson, 23-4), Tristan Guaman (Wheeling, 29-8), Alex Rosenbaum (Highland Park, 23-4): The field here is filled with state qualifiers, including the No. 2 rated junior (Hartman) who appears to be on his way to a spot in the state championship next weekend. Zamin has a win over the No. 2 rated man at 2A, plus close calls with both Hartman and Ethan Berta, No. 1 at 2A, so the Warren senior is a force to be reckoned with. Both on are the other side of this bracket, leaving the terrific four-year veteran from Stevenson (Carter) squarely in the way of Dudych, who fell one victory short of getting downstate a year ago.

152 -- David Ferrante (Huntley, 23-2, Jacob Sabella (Jacobs, 33-9), Jake Cysewski (Barrington, 37-8), Jack Damenti (Libertyville, 35-3), Adam Kemp (Fremd), Carlos Montiel (Wheeling, 39-9), DJ Chisum (Zion-Benton, 36-10), Steven Weathers (Highland Park): Most of this group has faced top-flight opponents all season long, including Ferrante, who Bertelsman predicted wonderful things to happen for his freshman phenom. Ferrante won it all at the massive Sycamore Invite a couple of weeks ago, and last weekend he defeated Sabella in the regional final. The Red Raiders' star in the making will have his hands full with the powerfully built Weathers from Highland Park, who regularly trains with No. 3 DJ Penick, while on the other half of the bracket, Sabella has regional champions Cysewski and Damenti to contend with. "David will have a very good first match but I believe he's the best in this bracket," offered Bertelsman, while Conrad has this to say about Sabella: "Jacob can frustrate a lot of his opponents, and has beaten a lot of them. He's seasoned and ready to go."

Class 3A at ConantWhen: Friday 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. (finals, 3 p.m.)

Overview: After having to watch Glenbard North celebrate in front of his men since taking over the St. Charles East job, Jason Potter finally would enjoy the lifting of the championship trophy by his club last weekend at the West Chicago regional. The Saints did so with a balanced attack from top-to-bottom, with the lower half of his lineup providing the inspiration and spark for the rest of the club which would end North's stranglehold on the regional championship trophy. The Saints won seven individual titles, three of which came from the trio of Joe Ruffino (106, 36-0), Ben Anderson (113) and Justin Benjamin (120, 31-4). Now it's on to Conant, where the Saints' lower half of the lineup will look to separate themselves from the rest of the competition, while improving their lot in the 16-man state field in Champaign.

Weight watching

113 -- Ben Anderson (St. Charles East, 33-4), Alex Giuliano (Conant, 26-8), Honor Nguyen (Geneva, 18-6), Bobby Tornabene (South Elgin, 28-10), Peter Ogunsanya (Oak Park-River Forest, 28-5), Chris Rivera (Evanston, 41-4). The bracket says No. 4 versus No. 8 (Anderson) and Ogunsanya in the semifinals, and if that holds true, the rest of the bunch will look to grab hold of their opportunity. Anderson, who was named the Outstanding Wrestler at the Upstate Eight tournament, began his season with a tourney win at Conant as well. For Tornabene, he's come a long in two years when he won just eleven.

"Bobby's been in tough spots all year long, but he's made improvement along the way in order to get himself through, and if he continues, he'll do it one more time this weekend," says South Elgin coach Mark Cameron.

132 -- Louis Gordon (St. Charles East, 27-9), Kolbe O'Brien (St. Charles North, 34-2), Nicky Amato (Conant, Aaron Castellanos (Glenbard West, 36-9), Frankie Indelli (Wheaton North, 37-9), Jason Renteria (Oak Park-River Forest, 33-2): Renteria is currently rated No. 9 in the country by InterMat Wrestling, so it's clear who everyone here is chasing. O'Brien's coach, Mark Zenner, believes his four-year veteran is at the top of his game and on course to make a strong run at the podium in Champaign. On paper, it appears it will be O'Brien against Indelli in the semifinals

145 -- Kevin Huck (Geneva, 36-10), Tommy Schroeder (St. Charles East, 28-11): The Vikings' leading match winner finds himself far away from the top two here: Duncan Nelson (Wheaton North, 32-5) and Abe Assad (35-6) from Glenbard North, who are on a collision course in the semifinals, while Huck and Schroeder will have a little easier time of it to stay in the front draw.

152 -- Chad Reynolds (St. Charles North, 21-9), Angelo Poland (Elgin, 32-6): Poland bounced back from a disappointing weekend at the UEC tournament to get himself one step closer to Champaign, while Reynolds hopes an injured knee won't dash his chances to advance.

160 -- Nick Sowers (Geneva, 18-1), Dominic Testa (St. Charles North, 9-3): Both contestants from the area dealt with injuries during the regular season. Top half of the bracket led by one of the best in the state, Devin Donovan (Wheaton North, 37-2) a true contender for a top three medal at state, and Testa's opponent in the second round. "Nick missed time early on with an elbow injury, but he's back to being 100 percent and has dominate ever since," says Geneva coach Tom Chernich. Testa was out for most of the year with an injury as well, yet Zenner feels his chances to advance are very strong, despite chasing one of the best in the state, Devin Donovan (37-2) of Wheaton North.

195 -- Nick Dawson (Bartlett, 23-8): Two holdovers from last year's 195 division, Nolan Warner (Schaumburg) and Bo Niedballa (Wheaton North), were each one win away from heading downstate, so both know what it takes this time around to achieve success.

"Nicd has a terrific regional, and if he stays within himself, and continues to take one match at a time, there's no reason why he cannot get downstate," said Hawks head coach John Glorioso.

Class 3A at Downers Grove North

When: Friday, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. (finals 2 p.m.)

Overview: There is a widespread feeling among local wrestling coaches that Downers Grove North is the deepest of the Class 3A sectionals this weekend.

"In one word, 'bloodbath,'" Batavia coach Scott Bayer said.

"Without a doubt, it is going to be crazy," Downers North coach Chris McGrath said. "There are some weights with five of the top-10 ranked kids on illlinoismatmen (.com)."

Some coaches feel the collision between the west suburban programs along the I-88 corridor and traditional powers from the South Side of Chicago and far south suburbs is unjust.

"It is not equitable," Metea Valley coach Claudio Torres said. "I never get an answer (from the IHSA)."

There will be 45 ranked wrestlers in the 14 weight classes in Downers Grove for the two-day tournament this weekend. Countless others are rated honorable mention by matmen.

Marmion, Montini, Sandburg and Mt. Carmel are the regional team champions from the sectional complex. Catholic League rivals Marmion and Montini have 13 ranked wrestlers in the field.

Nate Jimenez was one of six Marmion champions out of Batavia last weekend. The junior 160-pounder is ranked No. 2 after placing third in Champaign last year.

"We have to move forward as a team," Jimenez said. "You can't be playing chess. The whole year we train is for the state series. Personally, the rankings don't mean much to me or the coaches."

Seniors Joe Posledni and Matt Young of Batavia and East Aurora, respectively, are also state-ranked at 160 pounds.

"Joe has been dominant all season," Bayer said. "He has 29 pins -- a school record -- in his 37 victories."

In addition to Jimenez, Marmion also has two other returning all-staters in Batavia regional champions in Anthony Cheloni (138 pounds) and Brad Gross (152). But the latter is in arguably the toughest bracket as three-time defending state champion Austin O'Connor of St. Rita headlines four athletes in the field ranked in the top five. The Cadets' sophomore is rated No. 4. Michael Jaffe (106 pounds), Trevor Chumbly (126) and Peter Ferraro (170) were the Cadets' other champions last weekend. Jake Polka (145 pounds) was the lone Marmion athlete to drop a championship match at Batavia; the Cadets' final qualifiers -- Jacob Tinajero (113 pounds), Nathan Calloway (132) and Tyler Surges (195) -- qualified via third-place victories. Surges will be particularly hard pressed to be one of the four advancing athletes as the 195-pound division features four of the top-six ranked wrestlers. Posledni will have teammates Justin Major (132 pounds) and Seth Winkle (145) also vying to punch a ticket to Champaign.

West Aurora will also have three contenders in the field at Downers North. Isaac Jacquez (40-2) enters with a 30-match winning streak after winning his fourth consecutive regional championship at Batavia. The 120-pounder is ranked third in his weight class and looks to become the first Blackhawk four-time state qualifier since legendary former state champion Mario Gonzalez (2006-09). Steve Norman had his 23-match winning streak come to an end with a double-overtime loss in the finals at Batavia. The senior is ranked No. 11 among Class 3A 182-pounders.

Reid Medlin won the major-consolation bracket at 106 pounds to become the third West Aurora qualifier.

Class 2A at SterlingWhen: Friday 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. (finals 3 p.m.).

Overview: Burlington Central, Hampshire and Kaneland did quite well for themselves last weekend, advancing a combined 14 with Kaneland leading the way with five individual champs.

While it was relatively easy for most of the 14 to stay alive, this weekend there will be plenty of the proverbial bumps in the road to make navigating around and through to Champaign much tougher than it was a week ago.

"Both Nathan (Orosco, 106, 26-13) and Austin (Kedzie, 120, 27-2) are hoping to reach the finals here against No. 3 Christian Goin (Washington) and No. 1 Dack Punke (Washington) so we're looking forward to that, while Hayden (Patterson, 170) has a tough road ahead of him, so he'll have to be at his best," opined Kaneland coach Joe Orosco.

Seniors Riley Vanik (182) and Colin Gussman (220, 33-4) are the clear favorites at their respective weight classes, while Hampshire coach Brian Iossi likes the chances of all four of his sectional qualifiers to stay alive one more weekend.

"Max (McGowan, 160, 32-5) has a great shot at winning this sectional, and to do so, he'll get a chance to avenge an earlier loss to Major Dedmond (Freeport, 33-2) in the final," said Iossi.

If the two would indeed meet, it would be No. 5 vs. the No. 6 McGowan, who has signed on to wrestle next season at Division II power St. Cloud State.

The Whip-Purs' big man, Pawel Barnas (23-9), is in a heavyweight class which features five of the Top 10 in the state, including No. 1 John Ridgeway of Bloomington.

"Pawel got himself a pretty good draw with some of the heavy favorites all bunched up on the other side of the bracket, but he'll still have to beat a top five kid to get downstate," admits Iossi.

All but one of Barnas' defeats this season has come at the hands of a 3A heavyweight.

Casey Allen (33-8), who was a state qualifier last season, has a draw that has the Whips' junior feeding directly into No. 4 Datlon Jensen (20-7) of Washington.

"Anytime you have an opponent from a state power such as Washington, it's a tough draw, but Casey had a difficult road last year, surprised a few kids, and got himself downstate so I know he can do it again," said Iossi.

Burlington Central sophomore, Nick Termini (36-1), No. 4 in the state at 132, is in a head-on crash with No. 2, Savion Haywood (Bloomington, 38-1) a two-time state medalist in the finals. Termini's teammate, Austin Macias, (126, 30-1) along with Vanik from Kaneland, represent the two highest rated men in the area.

Macias moves up a weight class after holding down the No. 2 spot at 120 all year long. Why? "Austin has done very well at (26) all year long. He's seen nearly everyone in his bracket, and he's healthy, and feeling strong, so he'll be prepared for whatever comes his way," says BC coach Vince Govea. The top three are Ethan Harsted (Ottawa, 30-2), Isaac Figueroa (Sterling, 33-5) and Tyler Delaware (Washington, 27-6). Delaware was the state champ at 120 last year, Harsted is a two-time state qualifier, and 2016 state runner-up. The BC junior would meet Harsted in the semifinals on Saturday.

Vanik, a four-year veteran who has two previous trips downstate on his resume, along with a state medal two years ago, has had quite a season thus far, highlighted by his victory over then No. 1, Cody Baldridge (Morris, 33-1) in the NI BIG 12 Conference final. The two will likely meet in the semifinals, a fact which doesn't faze the affable Vanik. "You just wrestle the guy whose in front of you in your bracket, and if it's him then that's who I wrestle," says Vanik, who believes all the extra work during the offseason to improve his fitness and conditioning is the reason for his success thus far. The Kaneland star is the No. 2 rated eighty-two pounder, just ahead of the next three in line: Baldridge, Andrew Wolber (Dixon, 34-4) and No. 5 Alex Harvey (Rochelle, 24-2), all of whom are on the other side of the bracket.

Class 1A at ByronWhen: Friday 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. (finals 2:30 p.m.)

Overview: You could not ask for a better showing last weekend from Aurora Christian and Aurora Central Catholic. The two rivals went 1-2 at Central's regional, with Aurora Christian winning it all by a slim 148-142 margin.

The Eagles were led, as always, by the freshman trio of Cameron Johnson (106, 28-0), Zeke Marshall (113, 25-2) and Noah Villareal (120, 27-2) who in style when each recorded a pin in their final. Aurora Christian would eventually earn six championship rings on the day, with another two advancing into this sectional.

ACC will have eight here this weekend, including regional champions Keegan Donnelly (145, 23-13) and Garrett St. Clair (170, 31-4), who continues to shine after collecting his second consecutive regional title. The Chargers' sophomore would help his club win its first regional championship in program history last season when it outscored runner-up Genoa-Kingston 169-123.

Harvest Christian Academy will have two on hand here, including three-time sectional qualifier Ricky Lattanzio (132) and Dominick Olech (13-10), who won his first regional title one week ago at 152 pounds.