Girls' Gymnastics
updated: 2/8/2017 11:24 PM

Glenbard West continues impressive run

  • Glenbard West's Claire McGurk competes on the floor during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles' Emma Grace Redmond-Mattucci competes on bars during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles' Grace Levitai competes on the bars during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles' Mychaela Guy competes on the beam during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Bartlett's Ashley Mckee competes on the floor during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Batavia's Cameron Hindel competes on the beam during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Bartlett's Madison Cruz on the vault during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Bartlett's Ashley McKee competes on the vault during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Park's Julia Kurek competes on the beam during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Park's Daniella Pellegrino competes on the beam during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbard North's Katie Blakeley competes on the beam during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbard North's Delaney Guy competes on the bars during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbard North's Erin Bregman competes on the bars during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbard West's Katherine Hoban competes on the floor during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbard West's Alison Oakes competes on the floor during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Wheaton Warrenville South's Laura Hughes competes on the beam during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Wheaton Warrenville South's Natalie Gillis competes on the beam during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Wheaton Warrenville South's Jillian Horvatin competes on the beam during the Glenbard North girls gymnastics sectional Wednesday in Carol Stream.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
By Chris Walker
Daily Herald Correspondent

Mistakes, falls and injuries have been a part of gymnastics since the sport first started.

Being on the opposite side of such negatives is something what drives most gymnasts, and apparently Glenbard West has been fortunate to land on that side of things. The Hilltoppers have put on an amazing show these past two weeks.

They were once again close to perfect during Wednesday's Glenbard North sectional, going 20-for-20 for the second consecutive postseason meet.

Heavily favored DeKalb/Sycamore co-op won the sectional with a 148.575 and is considered one of the favorites to win a state title next weekend in Palatine. The Hilltoppers likely won't be in the running for such a big trophy, but their second-place score of 145.725 should earn them the opportunity to compete among the eight-team field.

The top four scoring teams that don't win any of the four sectionals will advance as at-large teams. After three sectionals, and with only one remaining on Thursday at Oswego, Glenbard West has the highest at-large team score.

Glenbard West sophomore Maddie Diab tied DeKalb/Sycamore co-op senior Aleah Leman for the all-around title with a 38.675. Both will be in the running for the state title next week.

"She's a really good gymnast, so to be up there with her is nice," Diab said of Leman. "I'm more happy for the team. We got to state last year and had so much fun, and to go in and hit like we did, 20-for-20, I couldn't ask for anything more from my team."

Glenbard North senior Erin Bregman settled for third place in the all-around with a 38.175. A score of that magnitude usually nets an all-around title, but not at this sectional.

"Since this summer we've been training her to be an all-state athlete and I think she's shown that," Panthers coach Kristin Nordquist said. "She's capable of winning the all-around and every event or to be in the Top 5 at state. That's the kind of motto we walked into this season, and she's peaking at the right time. She's doing her best gymnastics right now."

Final cuts for advancement to state will be determined after the Oswego sectional on Thursday. Lake Park, which took third place on Wednesday with a total of 144.10, remains alive for such a bid.

Geneva's hopes ended after placing fourth with a 143.55, although senior Michaela Allen punched her ticket for state with a fifth-place effort in the all-around with a 37.3. Teammate Claire Ginsberg, the state champion in the all-around as a freshman in 2014, was sixth with a 36.9 but likely will have the chance to win it again as an at-large qualifier.

Glenbard East, having one of its best seasons in over a decade, was fifth with a 139.85, which was a season-best score, although that 140 remained elusive.

"We had another awesome meet and going 5-for-5 on beam after only hitting once the last time was amazing," Rams coach Jessica Bugajsky said. "And we haven't had someone get to state in a long time, but it looks like Veronika Srey will get there. She's been so close before and just missed so it would mean a lot to all of us."

Wheaton Warrenville co-op took sixth with a 138.5.

