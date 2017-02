First Fire of Antioch to celebrate consolidation

The First Fire Protection District of Antioch is hosting a celebration honoring the consolidation of the village and district fire departments on Feb. 16, at the Antioch High School auditorium.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m., and will feature the swearing in of officers and members of the First Fire Protection District of Antioch. The auditorium is at 1133 Main St. in Antioch.

For more information, please view the district website at antiochfire.org.