updated: 2/8/2017 2:18 PM

District 116 approves new, 4-year employee contract

Daily Herald report

Round Lake Area Unit District 116 employees will receive 4 percent annual raises as part of a new four-year contract approved by school board members by a 6-0 vote Monday night.

The new contract will begin July 1 and is expected to result in teachers and support employees receiving a 4 percent pay increase in each of the four years.

Education Association of Round Lake union members approved the contract by a 624-31 vote last month. The union represents about 900 employees, including bus drivers, custodians, health services, maintenance, mechanics, secretaries, teacher aides and teachers.

