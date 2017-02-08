Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
Lake County recorder warns of solicitations

Daily Herald report

Lake County Recorder Mary Ellen Vanderventer is warning residents to be on the lookout for solicitations from Illinois Deed Providers or Deed Retrieval Services, companies she says are contacting homeowners in an effort to provide a certified copy of the deed to their homes for an "outrageous" payment of $99 plus $4.50 for postage and handling.

All requests for copies of deeds should be handled directly through the recorder's office, Vanderventer wrote in a recent letter. The average deed is four pages or less, with a copy fee of $1 per page.

"As you can see, these unscrupulous businesses are roughly making a $95 profit on every request they handle," she writes. "Let's put them out of business! Please do not respond to the scam."

Anyone with a question, concern or need for a copy can contact the recorder's office at (847) 377-2575.

