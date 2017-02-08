Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 2/8/2017 3:19 PM

Geneva man charged with rape at knifepoint

A 54-year-old Geneva man was being held on $500,000 bail after his arrest on charges he raped a woman at knife point.

Howard S. Flint, Jr., of the 200 block of Westhaven Circle, is charged with several felonies, including aggravated criminal sexual assault with a dangerous weapon, criminal sexual assault, aggravated unlawful restraint and intimidation, according to Geneva police and Kane County court records.

He also is charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault and domestic battery, records show.

Flint is accused of brandishing a butcher block knife with a six-inch blade while forcing his victim to undress and raping her Feb. 2 at a residence on the 200 block of Westhaven, according to court records.

"He was just upset with her and threatened her with a knife," said Geneva Police Cmdr. Julie Nash, declining to elaborate.

After the assault, the woman, 55, told Flint she was going to get cigarettes, called police and Flint was later arrested, Nash said. Police had not been called to the residence in the past.

Kane County Judge Robert Morrow set Flint's bail Saturday.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Flint faces up to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation. He has no previous arrests in Kane County, records show.

Flint is next due in court Feb. 16.

