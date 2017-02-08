Arlington Heights man buys winning $250,000 lottery ticket

An Arlington Heights man is $250,000 richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket Wednesday in a Chicago 7-Eleven.

Valeriy Yermolenko is already planning a tropical vacation with the money he won from a crossword ticket.

"My heart started racing when I saw that I won $250,000!" Yermolenko said. "I couldn't believe my luck!"

The Arlington Heights resident immediately deposited his winnings in the bank and plans to buy a house when he returns from his vacation, according the Illinois Lottery.

An occasional lottery player, Yermolenko said he buys one or two instant tickets each month. He was in Chicago visiting family when he purchased the winning ticket at 7-Eleven, 2619 N. Clark St. The convenience store received $2,500, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.