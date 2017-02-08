Arlington Heights board, businessman clash over 'eyesore' property

An Arlington Heights business owner says the village board is holding his auto repair shop "hostage" by refusing to grant a zoning variation that would allow him to relocate to another part of town.

But before approving the request, trustees want it in writing that Hillside Auto Body and Service will leave and clean up its existing property that some have labeled an "eyesore."

In a Jan. 19 letter, Hillside's attorney tells village officials that the auto body shop will cease operations at 200 E. Palatine Road no later than Dec. 31, 2018.

But Hillside representatives have declined to have such a guarantee be part of an ordinance granting Hillside zoning relief to do motor vehicle repair about two miles north at 25 E. University Drive. Village trustees had requested that language in the ordinance in November 2015 and when the issue came up again this week, but Hillside officials say one property is unrelated to the other.

"You're basically hindering me from opening up my place of business that's already cost me 16 months of income," owner Mark Balek told the village board Monday. "You're basically holding me hostage for getting my business to grow."

Colleen Balek, Hillside's attorney, said the plan is to relocate the business and clear the existing 1.28-acre site at the northeast corner of Palatine and Arlington Heights roads, paving the way for redevelopment, but there are four owners involved in the property and Hillside is a minority owner. The property includes a house and buildings used for Hillside's auto repair and towing business.

"We talked about taking down the house and shop and clearing the land," Colleen Balek said. "We're not saying we won't carry through with it. I'm just not sure we'll have it cleared by that 2018 deadline."

Trustees on Monday -- and 15 months ago when they first heard Hillside's request to operate at 25 E. University Drive -- have sought a written guarantee. But the matter has ended up tabled both times.

"We want you to succeed and get this other project underway and keep your business thriving as it should, but there's balance here that needs to be done," said Trustee Jim Tinaglia. "I moved into town in fourth grade. It's been the same for the last 45 years ... I'd love to see a more firm commitment that you will at least clean up the property."

Hillside already has a location at 120 W. University Drive, which is 500 feet west and across the street from the company's proposed new location. Hillside received a variation in 2004 to allow motor vehicle repair and towing there. Balek said the company's body work business has grown significantly over the past year, and now includes repair for UPS trucks. The new location would include an auto paint spray booth.