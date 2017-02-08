Baxter names new board member

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International has appointed Stephen (Steve) N. Oesterle, M.D., to its board of directors, bringing the total number serving the company to 12.

Oesterle is a consultant and provides advisory services to private equity and operating companies in the health care industry. He previously served as senior vice president, Medicine and Technology, at Medtronic and as a member of Medtronic's Executive Committee. He also held prior roles as associate professor of medicine and director of Invasive Cardiology Services at Harvard Medical School-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, Stanford University Medical Center and Georgetown University Medical Center.

Oesterle received his bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, from Harvard University; his medical degree, cum laude, from Yale University School of Medicine; and conducted his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital. He completed a postdoctoral fellowship in cardiology at Stanford University Medical Center.

Oesterle now also serves on Baxter's Public Policy Committee.

"We are excited to welcome Steve to Baxter's board," said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. "His deep experience in leveraging technology to address global health care needs, coupled with his differentiated expertise as a former practicing physician, enhances our current board membership and supports our goals for patient-focused, innovation-driven growth."